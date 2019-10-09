The overall performance of Lincoln Public Schools students on state English Language Arts, math and science tests dropped in 2018, though all grades continued to perform above the state averages.
That’s among the details provided in the latest Nebraska Education Profile released Wednesday by the state department of education, which provides a trove of information about Nebraska’s 244 school districts and 1,004 schools.
The profile includes demographic and financial information for each district and classifies each district and school as excellent, great, good or needing improvement.
Those classifications are based largely on how students perform on state tests, but schools can move up or down a classification for any number of reasons, including high school graduation rates, how much test scores improve, how much proficiency of English Language Learner proficiency increases, how much chronic absenteeism drops.
Schools also can move up a classification if they prove to the state that they’re using certain best practices -- a review that’s still ongoing.
In LPS, seven of its schools are classified as excellent, 26 as great, 18 as good and six as needing improvement. But all six of those schools could be bumped to “good” after the state reviews the best practices documents.
Seven LPS schools classified as “good” and three classified as “great” could move up a classification after the review.
Officials want the accountability system -- known as Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow, or AQuESTT -- to be useful to schools and districts to help them identify how to improve -- and that may include the community as well.
“We need people who are willing to engage,” Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said. “These are truly public schools. We all own them and are part of them and can be a part of the supports that make a difference for student outcomes.”
The state education department taps up to four “priority schools” for intervention to help them improve achievement, a requirement of state law. Those schools are Schuyler High School, and the elementary, middle and high school in Santee Community Schools.
Federal education law requires another designation this year based on schools that have low performing subgroups of students – low-income, special education and racial and ethnic minorities. That’s similar to No Child Left Behind, except that unlike the NCLB, the new federal education law doesn’t require schools to meet benchmarks or threaten to withhold federal funds for low performance. The designation also doesn’t carry any money with it to help schools improve.
Twenty-seven of the schools at LPS have the “targeted support” designation.
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the point isn’t to label or punish schools, but to raise awareness so they can target work to help those students improve.
“From an equity perspective we’re interested in making sure they are doing as well as their peers,” he said. “Truly being accountable is not just knowing something but doing something.”
State officials have worked hard to broaden the factors considered in the classification system, and hope eventually to include results from nationally-normed tests that gauge growth in student performance from the beginning to the end of the year, Blomstedt said.
State test scores gauge growth from one year to another. Students in third through the eighth grade take state tests in English Language Arts (which includes writing) and math. Students in fifth and eighth grade take the state science test. In high school, juniors take the ACT to determine proficiency in those same subjects.
Among the results of the LPS test:
English Language Arts: Districtwide, 56% of students were proficient, down from 59% the previous year. The statewide average was 52%, up 1 percentage point from the year before. At LPS, the highest average proficiency rates were 65% in third grade; the lowest was 50% in seventh grade.
Math: Districtwide, 56% of students were proficient, down 1 percentage point from the previous year. The statewide average was 52%, up one percentage point from the year before. At LPS, the highest proficiency rates were 61% in fifth and sixth grades, the lowest was 51% in eighth grade.
Science: Districtwide, 66% of student were proficient in science, down from 69% the previous year. Statewide, 66% of students were proficient, down from 68%. At LPS, 63% of eighth-graders were proficient, down 6 percentage points from the year before; 70% of fifth-graders were proficient, up 1 percentage point.
ACT performance: 54% of high school juniors were proficient in math and science; 53% in English. All areas improved over last year by 2 to 5 percentage points. All were above the state average.
Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction at LPS, said he was pleased overall with the scores, but not satisfied and will focus on ways to continue improving in low-performing areas. That work started, he said, before the state test scores came out.
“We know we have challenges and will continue to work on those to make sure we reach every student,” he said.