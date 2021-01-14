LPS assures parents they're prepared to keep students safe as nation worries about potential violence at state capitols

Lincoln Public Schools officials assured families on Thursday they are working with law enforcement to stay apprised of intelligence of potential violence in the coming days but are not taking any additional security measures now.

In an electronic message sent to parents, Superintendent Steve Joel said the district is aware of the FBI memo outlining planned protests — potentially with armed participants — at every state capitol up to and on Inauguration Day, but law enforcement officials have assured them there is no indication of threats to any staff, students or school buildings.

And, the district’s threat assessment and security staff are “in constant communication” with local, state and federal law enforcement, the message said.

“We will continue to work with them to ensure the safety of all staff and students while they are in school,” the message said.

The letter comes following an appearance by Megan Stock — a teacher at McPhee Elementary School, which is near the Nebraska Capitol — at the school board Tuesday, urging school district officials to be prepared.