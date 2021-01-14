LPS assures parents they're prepared to keep students safe as nation worries about potential violence at state capitols

Lincoln Public Schools officials assured families on Thursday they are working with law enforcement to stay apprised of intelligence of potential violence in the coming days but are not taking any additional security measures now.
In an electronic message sent to parents, Superintendent Steve Joel said the district is aware of the FBI memo outlining planned protests — potentially with armed participants — at every state capitol up to and on Inauguration Day, but law enforcement officials have assured them there is no indication of threats to any staff, students or school buildings.
And, the district’s threat assessment and security staff are “in constant communication” with local, state and federal law enforcement, the message said.
“We will continue to work with them to ensure the safety of all staff and students while they are in school,” the message said.
The letter comes following an appearance by Megan Stock — a teacher at McPhee Elementary School, which is near the Nebraska Capitol — at the school board Tuesday, urging school district officials to be prepared.
LPS officials said they have talked with McPhee administrators and staff and realize some schools — Lincoln High and Park Middle are others — would be closer to violence if it broke out at the state Capitol.
What happens Sunday, when protests are scheduled nationally, could be an indication of how other protests might play out. Students won't be in school Sunday.
The message stressed that the work the district has done on threat assessment has helped them know how best to plan for the current situation.
The message said schools will continue to follow current protocols including: not allowing unscheduled visitors into schools; locking and monitoring all entrances; having a heightened awareness of activity in and around schools and immediately reporting any concerns; being prepared to use “standard response protocols” that include lockdowns and lockouts; and coordination and communication with law enforcement.
The message also offered resources to give families guidance to talk to their students about the recent insurgency of the U.S. Capitol and potential for more violence.
