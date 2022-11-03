LPS administrator goes on paid leave, spurring shake-up in human resources

The head of Lincoln Public Schools' human resources department is on leave for the rest of the school year, spurring an administrative shake-up during a crucial time for staff recruitment.

Eric Weber, associate superintendent of instruction, will be on leave for the remainder of the school year in a "mutually agreed upon" decision, an LPS spokesperson said Thursday.

Vann Price, who served as both the supervisor of secondary personnel services and the director of equity, diversity and inclusion, was named interim associate superintendent.

“I want to thank Dr. Price for her willingness to take on this role and help lead our Human Resources Department during a crucial time for recruiting and maintaining staff at Lincoln Public Schools,” LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a news release.

Scott Middle School Principal Marco Pedroza will take over Price's role as supervisor of secondary personnel in an interim capacity. Meanwhile, Mike Gillotti, a former principal at Lincoln Southwest High School who returned to the district this year as an instructional coach at Scott, will assume interim duties as principal at Scott.

Both Gillotti and Pedroza will begin their new roles Nov. 14.

Weber, who makes $230,360, was hired in 2013 to succeed Nancy Biggs when she retired after 19 years in the role. Weber will be paid while on leave from the district, officials confirmed.

He was previously the assistant superintendent for human resources at Westside Community Schools in Omaha. He also taught at Lux Middle School from 1999 to 2001.

Deb Rasmussen, president of the Lincoln Education Association who often interacts with the human resources department, said Weber had previously been on leave at times this year, but it was unclear why.

"Eric has only worked wonderfully with LEA," Rasmussen said.

In addition to Thursday's changes, Robbie Seybert, director of employee relations, benefits and personnel, is leaving to be the human resource manager at Lincoln Electric System.

Seybert, who had been with the district for more than seven years, served as the chief negotiator with the school district's nine employee group. His last day is Nov. 30.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.