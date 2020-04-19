LPS adds two more meal distribution sites

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Public Schools has added two more sites where students can pick up sack lunches.

The two new sites are Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave., and Lefler Middle School, 1100 S 48th St.

LPS is reminding families who are planning to come pick up meals to stay in their vehicles. All children under 18 are eligible for meals at any of the sites, and must be present in the vehicle. Every child will receive five breakfast and five lunch meals.

Persons with disabilities who are involved in any LPS program and 18-21 years of age may also receive meals.

In the past week, LPS distributed about 47,000 meals.

The following locations are open every Monday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

* Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

* Belmont Elementary School, 3425 N 14th St.

* Calvert Elementary School, 3709 S 46th St.

* Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N 29th St.

* Hartley Elementary School, 730 N 33rd St.