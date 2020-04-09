LPS adds safeguards against 'zoombombing'

LPS has used Zoom for years, he said, and the organization-level account provides added protection, he said. All student Zoom meetings go through Google Classroom used by students on their Chromebooks. Teachers and other staff can be admitted to meetings without going to a waiting room first, but all non-staff members must go through the extra step.

It’s like school buildings, Langer said, where staff members have ID badges that allow them to swipe locks to get inside. Everybody else has to go through the entrance monitors or wait for someone to open the door.

Teachers can also control who can operate the screen-sharing options, which allow users to share information on their computer screens, and LPS recommends it be only teachers.

Zoom has made both the waiting room and host-only screen-sharing features default settings, rather than features users must turn on when hosting a meeting.

Sydney Jensen, a Lincoln High English teacher named the state’s Teacher of the Year last year, has been helping her colleagues learn how to use the teleconferencing site. She said some schools used Zoom more regularly than others.

“A majority of schools haven’t leaned into Zoom until now,” she said.