LPS adding backup data center for $1 million, one of last vestiges of district office fire

The aftermath of a fire that destroyed the Lincoln Public Schools district office -- one of the city’s biggest fires -- is still playing out nine years later.
Case in point: a $1.1 million backup data center that will be built in the basement of the district's new headquarters, the result of lessons learned from the May 30, 2011, fire that destroyed the longtime office building at 59th and O streets.
The new district office, surrounded by retail space, was built on the same plot of land.
Started by a disgruntled former employee, the fire destroyed nearly everything in the building, including severely damaging the district’s computer system that held all its records, grades, payroll and email servers.
LPS officials worked with University of Nebraska-Lincoln information technology staff to get the system back online and worked from there after the fire.
About a year later, the district built a new off-site data center near Lincoln High School, keeping its backup center at UNL. But when it built the new district office, it planned at some point to build a secondary data center in the basement, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
“We have little bits and pieces of backup at other buildings but not to the magnitude of a backup center,” he said.
Those were among the lessons district officials learned: that a data center should be operated off-site and there should be a secondary center.
LPS is now leasing space at UNL, Wieskamp said, but that will end at some point and they want to be prepared.
The rest of the basement in the district office is conference and meeting space, Wieskamp said.
The Lincoln Board of Education recently approved a $78,000 contract with Cheever Construction in Lincoln to be construction manager of the project, and the purchase of a $108,677 generator to use as a backup power supply in the data center.
Cheever Construction recently took out a building permit for $1 million and on Tuesday the board will consider a proposal to set the guaranteed maximum price of the project at $1,146,301. If the board votes to approve that agreement at its Feb. 11 meeting, Cheever must pay any costs above that.
The money will come from district depreciation funds and money it has collected in its building fund, Wieskamp said.
Wieskamp said they’d like to get the data center finished by summer so they could move all the computer equipment before school is in session.
