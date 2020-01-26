LPS adding backup data center for $1 million, one of last vestiges of district office fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those were among the lessons district officials learned: that a data center should be operated off-site and there should be a secondary center.

LPS is now leasing space at UNL, Wieskamp said, but that will end at some point and they want to be prepared.

The rest of the basement in the district office is conference and meeting space, Wieskamp said.

The Lincoln Board of Education recently approved a $78,000 contract with Cheever Construction in Lincoln to be construction manager of the project, and the purchase of a $108,677 generator to use as a backup power supply in the data center.

Cheever Construction recently took out a building permit for $1 million and on Tuesday the board will consider a proposal to set the guaranteed maximum price of the project at $1,146,301. If the board votes to approve that agreement at its Feb. 11 meeting, Cheever must pay any costs above that.

The money will come from district depreciation funds and money it has collected in its building fund, Wieskamp said.

Wieskamp said they’d like to get the data center finished by summer so they could move all the computer equipment before school is in session.

