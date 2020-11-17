 Skip to main content
LPS ACT scores for class of 2020 improve over last year
LPS ACT scores for class of 2020 improve over last year

Lincoln Public Schools students' ACT scores were slightly higher than the state’s average, and, overall, students performed the same or better in five of the six high schools than they did the year before.

The nonprofit organization that administers the college-readiness exam used by many colleges released national and state composite scores earlier this fall, revealing the lowest national composite score in a decade.

The national average was 20.6, compared with Nebraska’s composite score of 19.9, down one-tenth of a point from last year. A perfect score is 36 based on tests over reading, English, math and science.

Nebraska is among a growing number of states that gives all high school juniors the ACT and consistently scores among the top states that give the test to all its students. States that test more students tend to have lower composite averages.

LPS' scores for the class of 2020 just became available.

The district’s composite score was 20.2, higher than the state’s average but lower than the national average. It was also up from 19.8 the year before.

LPS high school composite scores for the class of 2020, compared with the year before, were:

Lincoln East: 22.5, down from 22.6.

Lincoln High: 19.4, up from 18.8.

North Star: 18.1, up from 17.7.

Northeast: 18.1, up from 17.8.

Southeast: 20.8, unchanged.

Southwest: 21.9, up from 21.6.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

