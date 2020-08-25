LPS' $460.7 million budget moves toward school board vote Sept. 8

That means the owner of a home worth $201,600 — the average value of a home in Lincoln — will pay $2,494 in taxes to support LPS. The district comprises more than 60% of a Lincoln resident’s tax bill.

State aid, one of two primary sources of revenue for the district, will drop $20.2 million to $112.8 million, the second straight year the district’s state aid has dropped. That’s happened largely because of a couple of years of big increases in property tax revenue, smaller enrollment growth, fewer English language learners and no new schools.

Property tax revenue — the second primary sources of district funding — will generate $256.8 million this year. Property valuations increased 3.1%, slightly more than the 3% LPS predicted. The extra $237,000 will be used to reduce the amount needed from the cash reserve.

The biggest expense in the budget is always salaries and will cost the district an additional $12.1 million this year to fund a 2.8% increase in salaries and benefits. The superintendent and LPS executive team froze their salaries in light of the budget issues.