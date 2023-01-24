Longtime school board president Bentzinger was 'pillar' of Norris community

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick Bentzinger came to understand his mother's impact on the Norris school district from an early age.

When he was in middle school in the 1980s roaming the hallways, he noticed his mother Patty Bentzinger's name etched into a plaque, an award honoring her service on the school board. In 1977, Bentzinger became the first woman to serve on the board.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, my gosh, that's my mom,'" he said. "At a young age, I knew the impact she was having."

Patty Bentzinger, who went on to serve on the board for nearly 29 years over two stints -- including as president since 1997 -- died Jan. 15 at the age of 76. Patrick Bentzinger said his mother, who had won reelection in November, had dealt with health issues following a stroke last year. 

"She ended up being a giant of the community," her son said.

During her time on the board, Bentzinger helped oversee the extraordinary growth of the district and its campus between Firth and Hickman, as well as its recovery when a tornado decimated the school in 2004.

Jim Craig, a fellow longtime board member, said Bentzinger was instrumental in helping the district rebuild after the tornado. She served on the board of trustees of ALICAP, an insurance program that assisted Norris with its record $32 million insurance claim after the disaster.

"It was massive. We had to replace a good portion of the whole complex," he said. "Patty was a big driver of that."

Under her board leadership, Norris also passed key bond issues to build a middle school and intermediary building and expand the high school along South 68th Street.

Craig remembered his colleague as a "full-hearted" leader who was "small in stature but mighty in word." She had a passion for students and teachers, as well as Husker sports, especially volleyball, he said.

John Skretta, Norris superintendent from 2010 to 2019, said Bentzinger was a visible member of the Norris community and a "fixture" at school events and activities, including theater performances for which she had a particular interest as an advocate of the arts.

Bentzinger retained her Ward 2 seat by just a handful of votes in November in a hotly contested election that saw, Craig, who had served on the board for more than 30 years, lose his seat.

Even though school board elections have become increasingly partisan in recent years, Bentzinger "didn't have a political bone in her body," Skretta said.

"She truly embraced the notion that service on a school board was about supporting local students and their families, and so she genuinely and compassionately embraced a nonpartisan approach to service," Skretta said. "That's something we could use a lot more of in the public discourse."

Norris will soon send out a call for applicants to fill Bentzinger's seat, said Superintendent Brian Maschmann. The school district will accept applicants until Feb. 6 and then the school board will hold a special meeting to review candidates. 

A new member will likely be appointed in March and serve the remainder of Bentzinger's four-year term, Maschmann said.

Bentzinger was a longtime nurse at Bryan Health, said her son Patrick. For a time, she even answered patient calls for a now-defunct "ask-a-nurse" hotline at Lincoln General Hospital.

In addition to her service on the Norris board, Bentzinger served as the Region 1 director on the Nebraska Association of School Boards from 2008 to 2016.

"She's been a pillar of our community for so many years," Maschmann said. "She'll be deeply missed not only at Norris but throughout the state."

Bentzinger, whose funeral service was Friday, is survived by her husband Gary, as well as sons Tim, Darin and Patrick and four grandchildren.

The family wishes for memorials to be given to the Norris Foundation to help support the school district.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

