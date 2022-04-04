Longtime SCC, Lincoln school board member dies

Southeast Community College is mourning the loss of a longtime board member and advocate of education.

James J. Garver, who served on the SCC Board of Governors for 13 years after sitting on the Lincoln Board of Education for 20 years, died Wednesday.

He was 71.

Garver was born on July 28, 1958, in Lincoln, the son of refugees who escaped Poland during World War II, and graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in accounting and economics.

A 40-plus year employee of the Nebraska Department of Revenue, Garver was also an avid community advocate, serving on the Near South Neighborhood Association and Prescott Parent-Teacher Association.

He later ran for the Lincoln school board, winning election five times. After stepping down from the school board, he was asked to run to represent one of the Lincoln districts on the SCC board.

Garver last won election in 2018, and was running unopposed for another term representing District 4, which cuts across central Lincoln and parts of western Lancaster County.

According to his obituary, Garver took pride in participating in graduation ceremonies: "The joy and happiness of students at the culmination of their educational journey filled his heart."

Garver served on the SCC Board representing District 4 between 2007-12, and then again beginning in 2015.

During his time on the board, SCC began an ambitious project to renovate and renew its campuses, creating state-of-the-art facilities for students and faculty members.

Neal Stenberg, the chairman of the SCC Board and its former attorney, said Garver was a dedicated board member who always kept students and employees in mind.

"Jim was highly respected by, and a mentor to, those of us who followed in his footsteps on the board," Stenberg said in a statement.

Stenberg added Garver "knew the value of the dollar" and required the college to justify the benefits of any new expenditures brought before the board.

"Jim was hardworking, steady, and a recognized leader in postsecondary education in Nebraska," Stenberg said. "He will be greatly missed."

Garver died with his wife, Rachel, and dog, Theo, at his side.

According to his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center through the Nebraska Anatomical Board.

"Even in death, Jim wished to have an educational impact," his obituary states.

A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sacred Winds Native Mission United Methodist Church, 2400 S. 11th St.

Memorials are directed to the Southeast Community College Foundation and the Sacred Winds Native Mission Church.

The SCC board will interview applicants and appoint a replacement to complete the remainder of Garver's term, which expires in December.

Because the deadline for removing candidates from consideration in the upcoming May 10 primary election has passed, Garver's name will remain on the ballot.

Following the primary, a vacancy for the position will be declared, allowing candidates to petition to appear on the November general election ballot, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's office.

Potential candidates will be required to receive a number of signatures equal to 10% of those who voted in SCC District 4 in the 2020 presidential election.

The deadline for submitting petitions will be Sept. 1.

