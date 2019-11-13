A longtime Southeast Community College math instructor who later went on to win two elections to the college's Board of Governors died suddenly Monday night, the college said Wednesday.
Steve Ottmann of Dorchester taught math to students in the technical trades for nearly 40 years and served as the faculty representative to the board before he retired and won election as an at-large member in 2012 and 2016. His current term would have expired in December 2020.
He was 73.
SCC President Paul Illich said Ottmann put students first both in his time as a teacher, as well as a board member, serving "with the highest integrity, thoughtfulness and selflessness."
"Steve's commitment and dedication to Southeast Community College is an inspirational reminder of the importance of living with a focus on service, grace and gratitude," Illich said in a statement.
Chairwoman Nancy Seim of Lincoln said Ottmann carried a strong sense of purpose as a board member and was a constant presence at meetings, graduation ceremonies and ribbon cuttings.
"He was very pro-student and wanted to do what was right for students," Seim said. "He really cared about SCC."
As a board member, Ottmann helped in the search that led to the hiring of Illich after Jack Huck retired. He also was a proponent for expanding SCC's offerings to communities throughout the school's 15-county area through learning centers and served as the board's liaison to The Career Academy, the college's joint venture with Lincoln Public Schools.
Ottmann graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was active in the Nebraska Community College Association and the Association of Community College Trustees. He was also active in the Dorchester Area Community Association, Sons of American Legion Squadron 264 and the Saline County Farm Bureau.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith, three children and five grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Dorchester United Methodist Church.