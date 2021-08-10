Longtime Lincoln college building to become expanded child care center

In 2009, Kaplan University spent more than $5 million to double the size of its Lincoln campus along K Street.

At the time, the for-profit educational company was expecting to grow its enrollment from about 600 at the time to more than 1,000.

But that never panned out, and in 2014, with enrollment at barely more than 400, the company announced plans to lease out half its space.

The eventual tenant was Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, which has been using the space as one of its Head Start child care centers.

Now, Community Action Partnership is looking to expand. In a letter to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department last week, the nonprofit organization said it is looking to purchase the property and use the entire building to expand its Head Start program.

The 47,000-square-foot building would allow the organization to serve as many as 200 children at one time.

"Community Action is excited to make this pivotal step, which will — for the first time in our history — result in a permanent home for our Head Start programs," Executive Director Vi See said in a statement.