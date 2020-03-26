'Lonelier and lonelier here': Usually bustling, NWU's campus now a ghost town

The arrival of spring in a typical year also heralds students emerging back onto the outdoor areas of Nebraska Wesleyan University's campus.
Frisbees sail from hole to hole on the campus' disc golf course. Sunny spots become outdoor study spots. Track practice starts at 4 p.m. daily, rain or shine.
But like hundreds of colleges and universities across the country, NWU's campus in northeast Lincoln is a ghost town, hollowed out in an effort to stave off further spread of a global pandemic.
"We have made the difficult decision to close our physical campus more completely, effective Monday, March 23," NWU told students in an email last weekend shortly after Lancaster County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
That included on-campus student housing as well as the fraternities and sororities that dot the University Place neighborhood, administrators said.
By Tuesday, only a few dozen of the 760 students who started the semester living in campus housing remained, mostly international students unable to return home and Nebraska residents who filled out an emergency exemption.
NWU expects just 25 students to be living on campus through the end of the school year, most living in apartments or townhouses.
"It's definitely eerie," said Peyton Savington, a sophomore history major from Papillion. "I'm the only person on my floor right now, and I think I'm one of maybe two people in the entire building."
Savington said she wanted to return to Johnson Hall, the all-women dorm where she serves as a peer assistant, to be a resource to any first-year students who chose to return after the extended spring break.
It was a decision that wasn't made lightly. Her mother has multiple sclerosis, leaving her immune system compromised and vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
"If I left at all, I knew I couldn't come back because I couldn't bring any sickness into the house," she said. "But I came back, and then (NWU was) like 'Everyone needs to leave,' and I was like 'Oh, no.'"
For Jason Ezell, a sophomore business administration and political science major from North Platte who is a peer assistant in Centennial Hall, the decision to remain on campus was made with family health in mind.
At home, Ezell shares a three-bedroom apartment with six family members, including his grandmother.
"I could go home and risk getting her sick, or I could try to stay here," he said. "Wesleyan was gracious enough to let me stay."
While they have a bed to sleep on and a roof over their heads, as well as access to essential functions like NWU's campus cafeteria, both Ezell and Savington said the abrupt change made by the virus that has continued to spread has left an indelible impression.
Life in Centennial Hall, a four-story structure that features a combination of single and double-occupancy rooms, looked like it was going to return to some sense of normalcy after the break, Ezell said, as only a few people on his floor indicated they would be packing up for the year.
"It looked like things would go back to being as normal as they could be," Ezell said, "but after the announcement, and people starting moving out and day-by-day, it was getting lonelier and lonelier here.
"Now, I can count the people left on one hand," he added.
Savington said she's ventured off campus in the last two weeks only to pick up groceries curbside at Target or Walmart. Otherwise, she largely shelters in place, leaving her room to quickly pick up a meal-to-go in the dining hall.
She won't come across a single soul on the short trip across a small green space.
"The biggest problem I've had is that it's just been really weird to leave my dorm to go to the dining hall and not see anybody," she said.
With 18-credit hour schedules this semester, the pair of sophomores said resuming classes on Monday, even in their new online format, has been a welcome distraction — but only slightly.
Even with a busy course load, college students don't spend all their time studying or doing homework, Ezell said. And when they do, he and many others would typically go to the library, MoJava in University Place or other study spots on campus.
That's no longer an option, since all campus buildings have closed, he said.
Savington said she's organizing a study group via FaceTime with some friends in one of her classes. It might not be very formal and may devolve into chitchat rather than studying, but that's OK, she said.
"It will be good just to see people."
