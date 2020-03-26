'Lonelier and lonelier here': Usually bustling, NWU's campus now a ghost town

Life in Centennial Hall, a four-story structure that features a combination of single and double-occupancy rooms, looked like it was going to return to some sense of normalcy after the break, Ezell said, as only a few people on his floor indicated they would be packing up for the year.

"It looked like things would go back to being as normal as they could be," Ezell said, "but after the announcement, and people starting moving out and day-by-day, it was getting lonelier and lonelier here.

"Now, I can count the people left on one hand," he added.

Savington said she's ventured off campus in the last two weeks only to pick up groceries curbside at Target or Walmart. Otherwise, she largely shelters in place, leaving her room to quickly pick up a meal-to-go in the dining hall.

She won't come across a single soul on the short trip across a small green space.

"The biggest problem I've had is that it's just been really weird to leave my dorm to go to the dining hall and not see anybody," she said.

With 18-credit hour schedules this semester, the pair of sophomores said resuming classes on Monday, even in their new online format, has been a welcome distraction — but only slightly.