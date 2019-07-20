Hanna Christiansen, a student at The Career Academy in Lincoln, won a gold medal in the Commercial Banking division at the SkillsUSA Championships, held June 24-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.
In addition, Zachery Lagasse, also a student at The Career Academy in Lincoln, won a silver medal in the Carpentry division.
Students and advisers from across the country, including 170 from Nebraska, participated in the 55th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which showcases students in skilled and technical sciences. More than 6,400 students competed in 103 trade, technical and leadership fields.
Local area students also received Individual Skill Point Certificates, which were awarded in 72 occupational and leadership areas to students who achieved a benchmark score defined by the industry. Certificate winners were: Christiansen, Lagasse, Fatima Ayal and Trenton Kriz, all from The Career Academy in Lincoln; and Zach Brunssen and Clay Riley of Waverly.