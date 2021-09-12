 Skip to main content
Local historian kicks off Lincoln Public Schools' Learning Lunches
Local historian kicks off Lincoln Public Schools' Learning Lunches

  Updated
After more than a year off Lincoln Public Schools is resuming its annual Learning Lunch series. The now virtual presentation will typically be held on the third Wednesday of every month.

Local historian and former Board of Education member Ed Zimmer is kicking off the first session on Sept. 15, diving into the history of legendary American pioneers. Zimmer will speak on a variety of different iconic figures such as Abraham Lincoln, women's suffrage leader Phoebe Elliot and Ponca chief Standing Bear.

One of two Lincoln high schools under construction will be named for the Native leader.

The presentation will begin at noon and a question-and-answer session will follow at around 12:30 p.m.

For more information and the complete Learning Lunch lineup, visit the LPS website.

Education logo 2020 with lockers
