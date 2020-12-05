Local expert worried youth sports could cause next surge in COVID-cases

I'll be interested in all of those, but especially wrestling. Can someone please explain how that's going to work?

In a sport where competitors literally wrap themselves around each other like pretzels in gymnasiums so full of sweat-induced humidity you can almost see it?

Even without the spectators, is there a mask or a spray bottle of sanitizer that can make that work? Notice I didn’t even mention social distancing.

Pandemic number-crunching

Emma Hoppe, a graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School and the science focus program who’s now earning her doctorate in genome sciences at the University of Washington, brought her numbers game to the school board recently.

She took issue with school officials’ estimates showing the rate of positive cases was lower at Lincoln Public Schools than in the community — a point used to argue that spread in schools remains minimal and, with the protocols in place, schools remain a safe place to be.

Her point: By her calculations, staff are at significantly higher risk of being exposed at school than in the community, and, with cases surging, LPS should at least provide teachers with the more-robust N-95 masks or reduce the numbers of students with staggered schedules or more remote learners.