Local expert worried youth sports could cause next surge in COVID-cases

Youth sports are back on in Lancaster County following a three-week moratorium, and Lincoln Public Schools board member and public health doctor Bob Rauner is not feeling good about it.
Experts warned that Thanksgiving would cause a surge in cases if people didn't stay home and limit the size of their gatherings.
While we're all waiting to see how that plays out, Rauner worries that youth sports has the potential to cause a major surge in cases.
He addressed the issue in an additional weekly YouTube update, saying activities such as basketball and wrestling could be modified to make them safer (drills, not competitions) but sports such as tennis and swimming could continue safely.
But parents who let their kids compete in wrestling, basketball or club hockey should just expect them to get infected and bring COVID-19 home, he said.
Hockey, he noted, presents a unique problem because ice affects air convection, which means the air (and any bad stuff in it) essentially settles above the ice and just sits there. Great.
The state or the Nebraska School Activities Association needs to set guidelines, he said, instead of local school districts or health departments, since competitions regularly cross county and school district lines.
Local health department officials are requiring high schools to submit extracurricular activity plans with attendance guidelines, specific actions to reduce virus spread, illness monitoring and masking and social distancing guidelines.
I'll be interested in all of those, but especially wrestling. Can someone please explain how that's going to work?
In a sport where competitors literally wrap themselves around each other like pretzels in gymnasiums so full of sweat-induced humidity you can almost see it?
Even without the spectators, is there a mask or a spray bottle of sanitizer that can make that work? Notice I didn’t even mention social distancing.
Pandemic number-crunching
Emma Hoppe, a graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School and the science focus program who’s now earning her doctorate in genome sciences at the University of Washington, brought her numbers game to the school board recently.
She took issue with school officials’ estimates showing the rate of positive cases was lower at Lincoln Public Schools than in the community — a point used to argue that spread in schools remains minimal and, with the protocols in place, schools remain a safe place to be.
Her point: By her calculations, staff are at significantly higher risk of being exposed at school than in the community, and, with cases surging, LPS should at least provide teachers with the more-robust N-95 masks or reduce the numbers of students with staggered schedules or more remote learners.
Students, she found, were at a lower risk than the general community.
She found that from Aug. 12-Nov. 19, the rate of positive cases in the county was 3.3%, compared with 4.7% for staff. That meant LPS staff were 42% more likely to be exposed than the general community. And that’s just gotten worse as cases have increased.
Rauner, a public health doctor and school board member, says there is a slightly higher risk to staff, but not dramatically. And the bigger issue, he said, is controlling the surging cases in the community with stricter protocols, which will help schools stay open.
Boundary battles
Move over pandemic safety protocols, there’s a new debate on the horizon.
The setting of school boundaries, a discussion guaranteed to draw out parents who almost always feel strongly about where they want their children to attend school, is underway for two new high schools and an elementary school.
LPS staff are just beginning the process, looking at population and expected growth, easing overcrowding at existing schools and a bunch of other things such as preexisting barriers (think railroad tracks, busy streets and industrial tracts).
LPS will continue with its open-enrollment policy for high schools, but still sets boundaries. Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said it could potentially affect all high school boundaries to some extent, though those likely to be most affected will be East, Southeast, North Star and Lincoln High.
The new elementary school being built in northeast Lincoln could affect any number of existing attendance boundaries for schools such as Kahoa, Pershing and Meadowlane.
The new elementary school and northwest high school are slated to open in the fall of 2022; the southeast high school the following year.
What's in a name?
Those schools also need names, and the community will get to weigh in soon on what they should be.
School board president Kathy Danek has created three committees she plans to announce next week. They are comprised of community members and board members who will winnow suggestions from the community to a recommendation to the school board, which ultimately will approve the names.
There will be a place on the LPS website — probably after the holidays — for people to submit suggestions.
Elementary and middle schools are most often named after a person — sometimes someone who’s still living and gets involved in the school named after them. Often someone who's made a big impact on schools or Lincoln.
High schools, so far anyway, have traditionally carried directional names, though Lincoln High and North Star don’t really follow suit. And Lincoln already has a Southeast, so we’ll see how it plays out.
Danek said she’ll encourage those submitting ideas to include a description of why the name is significant.
She’d like the schools to have names by sometime in the spring, though a definitive timeline has yet to be set.
