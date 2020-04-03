Lincoln's school librarians keep the wild west of Google at bay

Bob Rauner, immersed in public health before all of this as president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, has been doing regular YouTube videos that explain the confusing statistics about death rates and positive COVID-19 cases and what it means for the world and the state.

He stresses the slow-the-curve precautions that only those living in a cave on a deserted island don’t know by now, reiterating the importance of social distancing and the dire consequences when that doesn't happen.

The coronavirus updates — which have gotten thousands of views — began when Rauner put together the first one to share with his school board colleagues debating whether to close schools earlier in the month.

“The school board was scrambling; they didn’t know what to do,” he said.

They weren’t the only ones. He shared it with other school boards having the same debate. Community nonprofits, doctors working in clinics and others were frustrated, he said. Information about the spread of the virus and what to do about it were all over the map.

“What I think is, everybody is hungry for accurate information,” he said, and he tried to put numbers together in a simple way that made sense to everyone.