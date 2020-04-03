Lincoln's school librarians keep the wild west of Google at bay

School librarians are having a moment.
The skills they’ve honed as keepers and dispensers of information — finding the best resources, pulling them together, making them readily available — are in particular demand now.
Case in point: The Lincoln Public Schools library services page on the LPS website offers a trove of resources with LPS Daily Learning Challenges, a feature that's gotten more than 69,000 visitors since schools closed.
The youngest set can watch videos to “shake the sillies out” or join in sing-alongs. The site offers activity suggestions: turning food on their plates into faces or figures, taping paper to the underside of a table as an unconventional art desk. There are knock-knock jokes for the older set and topics to research, questions to answer and virtual tours of museums around the world.
“The whole goal of that site is to drive them to use the online resources that LPS already provides,” said Chris Haeffner, LPS director of library services. “The switch to remote learning is the perfect time to get our kids using (them).”
Before the pandemic led to the closure of schools, the district already had a robust e-book library and a big selection of databases for research and reading. Now school librarians are pulling together ideas and resources for each age group. The sites for younger children change daily, and weekly for middle and high school students. There are links to local and national groups that offer storytimes and other videos.
The site allows students to find subjects that interest them and dig in to learn more.
“The daily learning challenges are meant to ignite their wonder and pique their imagination and draw them into some learning and investigating things they wouldn’t do otherwise,” Haeffner said.
Librarians are curators. So they’ve done the work for parents, sifting through the proliferation of online education options to find safe, reliable databases with good, fun, up-to-date information.
“It is so overwhelming. What we’ve tried to do is curate really good things that will keep the kids reading and writing and creating throughout the day. And we’ve tied it to different themes each day to make it fun and engaging.”
Haeffner said she’s proud of the work school librarians have done, offering an alternative to the wild west of Google.
“When kids Google it’s like drinking from a fire hose,” she said.
The librarians, trained in the art of controlling the flow, offer parents and their students a nice, measured cup from which to sip.
Lessons from a school board member
Speaking of information, the newest member of the Lincoln Board of Education has been doing his best to offer his fellow board members — and anybody else who's interested — straightforward, clear and measured information about the unfolding pandemic.
Bob Rauner, immersed in public health before all of this as president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, has been doing regular YouTube videos that explain the confusing statistics about death rates and positive COVID-19 cases and what it means for the world and the state.
He stresses the slow-the-curve precautions that only those living in a cave on a deserted island don’t know by now, reiterating the importance of social distancing and the dire consequences when that doesn't happen.
The coronavirus updates — which have gotten thousands of views — began when Rauner put together the first one to share with his school board colleagues debating whether to close schools earlier in the month.
“The school board was scrambling; they didn’t know what to do,” he said.
They weren’t the only ones. He shared it with other school boards having the same debate. Community nonprofits, doctors working in clinics and others were frustrated, he said. Information about the spread of the virus and what to do about it were all over the map.
“What I think is, everybody is hungry for accurate information,” he said, and he tried to put numbers together in a simple way that made sense to everyone.
He’s been frustrated by that lack of information from local and national officials who weren’t relying on the experts who really know this stuff and had been sounding the alarm for a while.
Those are the folks who should be standing at the podiums, he said, and it finally appears to be happening, and leaders are finally following that advice.
His videos show a graph from the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, a giant spike in deaths in Philadelphia, where officials waited two weeks after the first identified case before taking action, and the much, much smaller number in St. Louis, which acted within two days of the first case.
He’s cautiously optimistic that we’ll be a St. Louis and not a Philadelphia, but says officials need to start planning now how to take measured steps to get back to normal once new cases level off. Adequate and widespread testing is vital, he says.
Schools, he predicted, will be among the last to come back, and how early that happens depends on the steps political leaders take and how well people follow the directives.
Snow days
All the work LPS officials — as well as other educators around the state — have done to find effective ways to teach remotely could have long-ranging effects on education, including, one educator opined, to the revered snow day.
Maybe, he suggested, instead of a day off, students will be expected to do work remotely while the snow accumulates outside.
No idea if this will come to pass, but if it does, I predict a district-wide day of mourning by all students, followed by some new, innovative superstitions (in addition to putting spoons under pillows to prompt a snow day) to make all the Chromebooks stop working.
