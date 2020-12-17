Lincoln's new high school will include health sciences focus program

Bryan College of Health Sciences had 790 students this fall, about 500 of them in the nursing program, though the college offers degrees in a number of other health-related fields, including pre-med majors.

The new LPS program is in keeping with the district’s decision to embed focus programs within the high schools, rather than have free-standing programs like the long-established science and arts and humanities programs.

The district recently announced another new focus program at Northeast High School, a partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources that will offer dual-credit courses, internships and hands-on experiences.

The Bryan College of Health Sciences Focus Program will open in the fall of 2022, when the first of two new high schools being built as part of a $270 million bond issue opens its doors.

Officials said it will complement, not compete with, the health sciences pathway at The Career Academy — one of the most popular of the program’s pathways where they’ve had to turn away students because of the demand.

“There’s plenty of space for both programs to exist,” Larson said. “They’ll provide students with more options than we currently provide.”