Lincoln's Lux Middle School named national Blue Ribbon school

A Lincoln school was one of five from across Nebraska nationally recognized Tuesday for its strong academic track record.
Lux Middle School was named a national 2021 Blue Ribbon school Tuesday, an award the U.S. Department of Education hands out to schools for their overall academic performance or for closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.
Lux was recognized for its work spotlighting specific instructional practices as part of its teachers' professional learning, according to a description of the school on the U.S. Department of Education website.
The other schools in Nebraska honored are: Carl Swanson Elementary School, Omaha; Sagewood Elementary, Elkhorn; St. Robert Bellarmine School, Omaha; and Fort Calhoun Jr.-Sr. High School, Fort Calhoun.
"The five Nebraska honorees are examples to us all of what can be achieved with hard work and determination," Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said.
Recipients are determined by their performance on state assessments or other tests or how well they closed achievement disparities between students over the past five years.
There were 325 schools honored this year, the 39th for the Blue Ribbon program. Lux joins Pyrtle and Rousseau elementary schools as Lincoln's other Blue Ribbon schools.
Adams
Arnold
Beattie
Belmont
Brownell
Calvert
Campbell
Cavett
Clinton
Eastridge
Elliott
Everett
Fredstrom
Hartley
Hill
Holmes
Humann
Huntington
Kahoa
Kloefkorn
Kooser
Lakeview
Maxey
McPhee
Meadow Lane
Morley
Norwood Park
Pershing
Prescott
Pyrtle
Randolph
Riley
Roper
Rousseau
Saratoga
Sheridan
West Lincoln
Wysong
Zeman
Culler
Dawes
Goodrich
Irving
Lefler
Lux
Mickle
Moore
Park
Pound
Schoo
Scott
East
Lincoln High
Northeast
North Star
Southeast
Southwest
