Lincoln's Lux Middle School named national Blue Ribbon school
  • Updated
Lux Middle School.

A Lincoln school was one of five from across Nebraska nationally recognized Tuesday for its strong academic track record.

Lux Middle School was named a national 2021 Blue Ribbon school Tuesday, an award the U.S. Department of Education hands out to schools for their overall academic performance or for closing achievement gaps between student subgroups.

Lux was recognized for its work spotlighting specific instructional practices as part of its teachers' professional learning, according to a description of the school on the U.S. Department of Education website.

The other schools in Nebraska honored are: Carl Swanson Elementary School, Omaha; Sagewood Elementary, Elkhorn; St. Robert Bellarmine School, Omaha; and Fort Calhoun Jr.-Sr. High School, Fort Calhoun.

"The five Nebraska honorees are examples to us all of what can be achieved with hard work and determination," Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said. 

Recipients are determined by their performance on state assessments or other tests or how well they closed achievement disparities between students over the past five years.

There were 325 schools honored this year, the 39th for the Blue Ribbon program. Lux joins Pyrtle and Rousseau elementary schools as Lincoln's other Blue Ribbon schools.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Husker News