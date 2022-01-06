Lincoln's Koch Johns to serve as next president of Nebraska Board of Education

Patsy Koch Johns, who represents Lincoln on the Nebraska Board of Education, will serve as its next president.
Board members elected Koch Johns, a former Lincoln educator, to serve as president for the upcoming year during their annual orientation Thursday in Lincoln. Koch Johns was the only member nominated.
Robin Stevens, who represents western Nebraska's district, will serve as vice president.
Koch Johns, who served as vice president the past two years, takes over for Maureen Nickels, who wrapped up her second term as president.
Kirk Penner, a businessman and former member of the Aurora Public Schools board, was sworn in as the board's newest member Thursday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Penner to the District 5 seat after Patricia Timm of Beatrice stepped down last fall.
District 5 covers portions of Southeast Nebraska and Lancaster County, including south Lincoln.
The Nebraska Board of Education will convene Friday for its regular business meeting at 9 a.m. at the downtown Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
The board will not be hearing public comment as permitted by a Nebraska statute that states public bodies are not required to allow the public to speak at every meeting.
The board, which typically sets parameters for public comment on a month-to-month basis, is set to discuss proposed revisions to its public participation policy Friday.
Under the proposal, public comment would be capped at two hours, with five minutes allotted for each speaker. The board could vote to extend public comment as needed.
The proposal comes after a year of marathon meetings marked by lengthy — and often rancorous — public comment sessions following criticism over the state's proposed health education standards.
The standards, which initially included lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation, were eventually shelved over concerns about the process and the pandemic.
'It's not our money' — Ricketts, Linehan say $400 million state surplus needs to go back to taxpayers
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack