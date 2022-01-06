Lincoln's Koch Johns to serve as next president of Nebraska Board of Education

Patsy Koch Johns, who represents Lincoln on the Nebraska Board of Education, will serve as its next president.

Board members elected Koch Johns, a former Lincoln educator, to serve as president for the upcoming year during their annual orientation Thursday in Lincoln. Koch Johns was the only member nominated.

Robin Stevens, who represents western Nebraska's district, will serve as vice president.

Koch Johns, who served as vice president the past two years, takes over for Maureen Nickels, who wrapped up her second term as president.

Kirk Penner, a businessman and former member of the Aurora Public Schools board, was sworn in as the board's newest member Thursday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Penner to the District 5 seat after Patricia Timm of Beatrice stepped down last fall.

District 5 covers portions of Southeast Nebraska and Lancaster County, including south Lincoln.

The Nebraska Board of Education will convene Friday for its regular business meeting at 9 a.m. at the downtown Embassy Suites in Lincoln.