 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln's Koch Johns to serve as next president of Nebraska Board of Education
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Lincoln's Koch Johns to serve as next president of Nebraska Board of Education

  • 0
Nebraska State Board of Education meeting

Nebraska State Board of Education member Patsy Koch Johns listens during the public comment period about the health standards draft April 2 at the board's meeting at the Courtyard Marriott. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Department of Education has revised its proposed health-education standards, stripping out many of the sex-education references that provoked a groundswell of opposition to its first draft.

Patsy Koch Johns, who represents Lincoln on the Nebraska Board of Education, will serve as its next president.

Board members elected Koch Johns, a former Lincoln educator, to serve as president for the upcoming year during their annual orientation Thursday in Lincoln. Koch Johns was the only member nominated.

Robin Stevens, who represents western Nebraska's district, will serve as vice president.

Koch Johns, who served as vice president the past two years, takes over for Maureen Nickels, who wrapped up her second term as president.

Kirk Penner, a businessman and former member of the Aurora Public Schools board, was sworn in as the board's newest member Thursday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Penner to the District 5 seat after Patricia Timm of Beatrice stepped down last fall.

Gov. Ricketts appoints Aurora businessman to Nebraska State Board of Education
Twitter reverses suspension of new State Ed board member's account

District 5 covers portions of Southeast Nebraska and Lancaster County, including south Lincoln.

The Nebraska Board of Education will convene Friday for its regular business meeting at 9 a.m. at the downtown Embassy Suites in Lincoln.

The board will not be hearing public comment as permitted by a Nebraska statute that states public bodies are not required to allow the public to speak at every meeting.

The board, which typically sets parameters for public comment on a month-to-month basis, is set to discuss proposed revisions to its public participation policy Friday.

Bill would prevent Nebraska's education board from adopting health-education standards

Under the proposal, public comment would be capped at two hours, with five minutes allotted for each speaker. The board could vote to extend public comment as needed.

The proposal comes after a year of marathon meetings marked by lengthy — and often rancorous — public comment sessions following criticism over the state's proposed health education standards.

The standards, which initially included lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation, were eventually shelved over concerns about the process and the pandemic.

Twitter suspends account of newly appointed Nebraska Board of Education member
'It's not our money' — Ricketts, Linehan say $400 million state surplus needs to go back to taxpayers

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News