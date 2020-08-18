Lincoln's Cavett Elementary reports two positive COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people at Cavett Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing to four the number of positive cases identified at Lincoln Public Schools since Aug. 12, district officials said.

Cavett families received a family message Tuesday to inform them that school officials were notified of two unrelated positive cases at the school, though it’s unknown if those cases are staff or students.

LPS officials will not identify whether positive cases are students or staff for privacy reasons, said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

The contact tracing process is going on now and anyone the Lancaster County Health Department identifies as a high-risk close contact will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In addition to the two cases at Cavett Elementary, a member of Southwest’s freshman football team tested positive within the Aug. 12 time frame. No other schools have been notified of positive cases, which means the fourth case came from one of the other district buildings, which would include buildings such as operations, where maintenance and building staff work, the distribution center, transportation department and district office.