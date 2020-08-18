You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln's Cavett Elementary reports two positive COVID-19 cases
Cavett

Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St.

 LPS

Two people at Cavett Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing to four the number of positive cases identified at Lincoln Public Schools since Aug. 12, district officials said.

Cavett families received a family message Tuesday to inform them that school officials were notified of two unrelated positive cases at the school, though it’s unknown if those cases are staff or students.

LPS officials will not identify whether positive cases are students or staff for privacy reasons, said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

The contact tracing process is going on now and anyone the Lancaster County Health Department identifies as a high-risk close contact will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In addition to the two cases at Cavett Elementary, a member of Southwest’s freshman football team tested positive within the Aug. 12 time frame. No other schools have been notified of positive cases, which means the fourth case came from one of the other district buildings, which would include buildings such as operations, where maintenance and building staff work, the distribution center, transportation department and district office.

LPS plans to begin publishing a dashboard with the number of positive cases identified within the past week, and the number of staff members self-quarantining, but the dashboard won’t say where the positive cases were identified or whether it’s a student or staff member.

Between July 27 and Aug. 11 -- before students came back to school -- four teachers tested positive and a total of 14 teachers had to self-quarantine because of close contacts.

LPS officials have not said how many members of the freshman football team at Southwest had to self-quarantine. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

