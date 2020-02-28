Lincoln teams take top spots at state cheer, dance
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln teams take top spots at state cheer, dance

{{featured_button_text}}
State Cheer and Dance, 2.17.17

A team of judges armed with calculators and scoring sheets watch a jazz dance portion of the annual Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships in 2017.

 Journal Star file photo

Three Lincoln teams captured first-place honors at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships last weekend in Grand Island.

In Class A, cheerleaders from Lincoln Southwest took first for their traditional routine, and the Southwest Emeralds took the top spot in the high-kick dance team division.

Lincoln Lutheran's cheerleaders earned the top score in the Class C-1 gameday division.

Here are the top finishers:

Class A

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard North; Non-tumbling — 1. Millard South, 2. Lincoln East; Traditional — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Omaha Marian; Tumbling — 1. Millard West, 2. Elkhorn South.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Millard North, 2. Lincoln East; Hip hop — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard South; Jazz — 1. Millard North, 2. Gretna; High kick — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Lincoln Northeast.

Class B

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Crete; Non-tumbling — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Norris.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Bennington; Hip hop — 1. Northwest, 2. Sidney; Jazz — 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Waverly; High kick — 1. Scottsbluff, 2. Holdrege.

Class C-1

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Lincoln Lutheran, 2. Concordia; Non-tumbling — 1. Auburn, 2. Columbus Scotus; Traditional — 1. Broken Bow, 2. Arlington; Tumbling — 1. Minatare, 2. Wood River.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Conestoga; Hip hop — 1. Conestoga, 2. Syracuse; Jazz — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Valentine; High kick — 1. Central City; 2. Ord.

Class C-2

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Thayer Central; Non-tumbling — 1. Bishop Neumann, 2. Southern.

DANCEPom — 1. Bishop Neumann, 2. Elm Creek; Hip hop — 1. Madison, 2. Wood River; Jazz — 1. Bishop Neumann, 2. Elm Creek; High kick — 1. Superior, 2. North Platte St. Patrick's.

Class D

CHEER: Gameday — 1. North Platte SP, 2. Omaha Christian; Non-tumbling— 1. Kimball, 2. North Platte SP.

DANCEPom — 1. Hartington CC, 2. North Platte SP; Hip hop — 1. Randolph, 2. Hartington CC.

More than 20 East High students disciplined for violating activities' code of conduct
Lincoln parents demand action from NSAA over racially charged incident at basketball game
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News