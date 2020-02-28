Lincoln teams take top spots at state cheer, dance

Three Lincoln teams captured first-place honors at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships last weekend in Grand Island.

In Class A, cheerleaders from Lincoln Southwest took first for their traditional routine, and the Southwest Emeralds took the top spot in the high-kick dance team division.

Lincoln Lutheran's cheerleaders earned the top score in the Class C-1 gameday division.

Here are the top finishers:

Class A

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard North; Non-tumbling — 1. Millard South, 2. Lincoln East; Traditional — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Omaha Marian; Tumbling — 1. Millard West, 2. Elkhorn South.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Millard North, 2. Lincoln East; Hip hop — 1. Millard West, 2. Millard South; Jazz — 1. Millard North, 2. Gretna; High kick — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Lincoln Northeast.

Class B

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Crete; Non-tumbling — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Norris.