Lincoln teacher forgoes maternity leave during pandemic

It became important to prioritize what was important for them to learn, to understand what they could do on their own, what kind of support they needed.

“I think you need your own teacher to support you,” she said.

Even if that teacher is also trying to accommodate the schedule of a tiny human who doesn’t plan his meals and naps around your Zoom office hours.

“The kids just want to do so well. There’s not a lot saying, ‘I’m just going to throw in the towel.’ They care about their education; they send emails asking if they did (assignments) right."

McGruder’s husband is working from home, too, but has to be at his computer all day. So she works around Isaiah’s schedule, muting Zoom meetings when she’s feeding or changing him.

She videotapes the weekly lessons on weekends. She thinks it helps for students to see teachers’ faces, so she takes the time.

“That’s been our priority — to create some sense of normalcy and routine for the kids because it’s really stressful for them.”

It’s been tiring, she said, but her colleagues have been so supportive, and she's figuring out how to balance her students' needs with important time with her son.