 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln summer school students can get CLC programs afterward for free
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln summer school students can get CLC programs afterward for free

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the inequity in many of the country's public schools. Now, educators want the effort currently being done, to continue once the pandemic is over. Source by: Stringr

If your student is enrolled in summer school this year, they can enroll in afternoon programs offered through Lincoln's Community Learning Centers free of charge.

The program is available to K-12 students enrolled in summer school, which is held weekday mornings in June. If you're a parent who can't pick up your student after the morning summer school classes or a student just looking for something else to do, you can stick around for CLC classes in the afternoon, many of which are centered around STEM and the outdoors.

The classes are being paid for with a grant from Beyond School Bells, a local organization committed to providing after-school opportunities for students.

Decade after district office fire, Joel reflects on navigating LPS through even greater challenge: a pandemic

In a typical year, the programming is only offered at Title I schools, said CLC director Nola Derby-Bennett.

But with summer school being offered to all K-12 students this year, it made sense to expand the district's afternoon offerings. 

"It keeps students in that mental school mode," Derby-Bennett said.

The CLC classes are offered throughout the summer — not just during June — but are only free of cost as a wraparound option with summer school.

Derby-Bennett said there are about 1,500 students taking part in free programming this summer, and enrollment is still open.

Parents can contact their children's school for more information.

Opponents to masks, proposed state health standards speak for nearly two hours at Lincoln ed board meeting
Proposed changes could lead to end of librarians in Nebraska schools, advocates say
'Great honor': Descendant of Chief Standing Bear praises name recommendation for new LPS high school

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these Galapagos Islands volcanoes hiding explosive magma?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News