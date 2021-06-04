Lincoln summer school students can get CLC programs afterward for free

If your student is enrolled in summer school this year, they can enroll in afternoon programs offered through Lincoln's Community Learning Centers free of charge.
The program is available to K-12 students enrolled in summer school, which is held weekday mornings in June. If you're a parent who can't pick up your student after the morning summer school classes or a student just looking for something else to do, you can stick around for CLC classes in the afternoon, many of which are centered around STEM and the outdoors.
The classes are being paid for with a grant from Beyond School Bells, a local organization committed to providing after-school opportunities for students.
In a typical year, the programming is only offered at Title I schools, said CLC director Nola Derby-Bennett.
But with summer school being offered to all K-12 students this year, it made sense to expand the district's afternoon offerings.
"It keeps students in that mental school mode," Derby-Bennett said.
The CLC classes are offered throughout the summer — not just during June — but are only free of cost as a wraparound option with summer school.
Derby-Bennett said there are about 1,500 students taking part in free programming this summer, and enrollment is still open.
Parents can contact their children's school for more information.
