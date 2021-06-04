Lincoln summer school students can get CLC programs afterward for free

Zach Hammack Education reporter/Night content coordinator Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If your student is enrolled in summer school this year, they can enroll in afternoon programs offered through Lincoln's Community Learning Centers free of charge.

The program is available to K-12 students enrolled in summer school, which is held weekday mornings in June. If you're a parent who can't pick up your student after the morning summer school classes or a student just looking for something else to do, you can stick around for CLC classes in the afternoon, many of which are centered around STEM and the outdoors.

The classes are being paid for with a grant from Beyond School Bells, a local organization committed to providing after-school opportunities for students.

In a typical year, the programming is only offered at Title I schools, said CLC director Nola Derby-Bennett.

But with summer school being offered to all K-12 students this year, it made sense to expand the district's afternoon offerings.

"It keeps students in that mental school mode," Derby-Bennett said.

The CLC classes are offered throughout the summer — not just during June — but are only free of cost as a wraparound option with summer school.