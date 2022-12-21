Lincoln students won't be penalized on final exams due to LPS snow days

Students got an early Christmas gift when Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman called off classes Wednesday and Thursday, kicking off the holiday break two days early.

High school students got another gift: Penalty-free final exams.

Because of the two snow days, high schools were unable to wrap up semester finals before the holiday break, originally scheduled to begin Friday. That means high schools will run on an early release schedule Jan. 4-6 — the first three days of the second semester — to make up the exams.

The tests will only count if the score improves a student's first-semester grade, whether that test was taken this week as scheduled or when classes resume in January. Those content with their current grade who missed a final this week will not be required to take it when school restarts.

But for those who are counting on the finals to raise their grade, students can take the tests from 2-3:15 p.m. over the first three days of the semester. Students will still attend their second-semester classes for the first part of the day.

"Students might have taken their final on Tuesday. Other students would not have the opportunity to take the final until after winter break," said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction. "In order to try to make conditions as consistent as possible, the high school principals made the decision to have the final exam only count as part of the grade if it improves the students' final grade."

On Monday, LPS officials asked high schools to adjust their schedules in anticipation of bad weather moving in later in the week.

High schools planned finals for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday — the last day of the semester — set aside for students to make up missing work. Elementary and middle schools also adjusted end-of-the-year tests and final project due dates Monday.

But a winter storm promising to bring snow, high winds and dangerously cold temperatures got in the way of those plans.

Larson said pushing finals to even earlier in the week wasn't feasible because LPS wanted to give students the "necessary time to prepare."

The two snow days and the early release schedule for the first week of the second semester won't have a major impact on instructional hours at high schools, which still have three snow days at their disposal, Larson said.

A winter storm warning went into effect for eastern Nebraska — including Lincoln — at noon Wednesday, which was "really the weight" behind the decision to cancel both days, Gausman told the Journal Star.

That decision, which came shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, was the first of its kind for Gausman since he came to Lincoln this past summer.

At his previous districts, Gausman said he could be more flexible when closing schools due to weather by using late starts or early dismissals. Lincoln Public Schools has traditionally applied an all-or-nothing approach to weather-related cancellations.

"I have not been at a district prior to this one that only had cancellation as an option," he said.

While the winter storm hadn't intensified in Lincoln by Wednesday afternoon, Gausman said it's "always hard when you're making your school day decisions based on a forecast.

"You lean toward the side of keeping students safe," he said.

