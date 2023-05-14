Going into high school, Jack Anderson thought he knew what he wanted to be when he was older. Drawn to math, he dreamed one day of being a civil engineer.

That all changed during his freshman year at Lincoln Southwest when he decided to join the speech and debate team.

"I immediately realized I wanted to be a lawyer," said the junior, who has competed in events like Congressional debate, in which students emulate legislators. "Joining the debate team has really changed the trajectory of my life."

Last year, Anderson even made it to the pinnacle of competitions: the National Speech and Debate Tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky. More than 30 students from Southwest, Southeast and East qualified, with three students bringing home national champion honors.

But this year, Anderson and his peers say many students may not be able to afford to attend the tournament going forward, citing district budget cuts in 2021 that they say have made it more cost-prohibitive.

Multiple students, including Anderson, made an impassioned plea at Tuesday’s Lincoln Board of Education meeting, requesting Lincoln Public Schools reinstate the funding, citing the opportunities the tournament opens up for students. Anderson, for one, said nationals is the only way speech students can receive scholarships and notoriety among college recruiters.

“If you’re a football player, the recruiter will come to you. If you’re in speech and debate, the only way to get recognized is to go to a national tournament,” he said.

The district has never funded students to attend national tournaments, said John Neal, associate superintendent for general administration and governmental relations. Unlike regular-season and state tournaments, national tournaments are not sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

LPS, has, however, covered the cost for coaches to attend, meaning the events were technically school-sponsored, Neal said.

That was the case for speech and debate teams until 2021, when because of district-wide budget cuts a joint committee between LPS administrators and the city’s teachers union had to slash $400,000 from the extra standard budget, which funds coaches' pay.

One of the cuts made was funding for speech coaches to go to nationals.

“Those were the (areas) we were more likely to cut because they impacted the least amount of students,” Neal said.

But while that only affected coaches, it technically meant those trips were no longer school-sponsored, leaving them essentially on their own. If teams wanted to use school space to hold fundraising events, for example, they would have to pay to rent it out.

Tommy Bender, Lincoln Southeast's longtime speech coach, said it also meant teams couldn't use savings accrued from other school-sponsored tournaments the district helps fund, which has typically helped students attend nationals. Staff also now have to purchase their own insurance for the trips, Bender said.

It can often cost students thousands of dollars to attend nationals, with a significant portion going toward transportation, lodging and entry fees.

"I have absolutely had kids say they can't afford to go this year, which is horrible," Bender said.

Teams like Southeast's do some fundraising to help cover the cost through things like T-shirt drives and sponsoring a restaurant night. But because of the funding change in 2021, teams have had to form their own nonprofit — like through an alumni association — to facilitate the funding, Bender said. Before, the funding was held in an LPS account.

Last year, Southwest students were able to do some outside fundraising, including at a local restaurant. But this year, Anderson said, it’s been more difficult. The trip’s cost has also increased, he added.

“I had one of my friends text me saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to afford to go,'" Anderson said. “It’s extremely challenging.”

In many cases, alumni or even coaches will dip into their own pockets to sponsor students at the weeklong tournament, which will be in Phoenix in June.

East, Southwest and, to an extent, Southeast have been speech and debate powerhouses, often performing well at nationals. Last year, a Southwest student and two from East were crowned national champions. Southwest was named a school of honor in speech, which goes to the top 40 schools, and East placed in the top 20.

But, typically, other schools in the city are largely absent from the event. Students argue that’s because it’s cost-prohibitive to attend.

“We’re all just kids that want to go out and learn, compete and represent our city,” another student told the board Tuesday. “And if LPS would provide funding for nationals, we would be able to do this on a much greater scale.”

LPS has three levels of approved trips: Routine field trips, held during the school day; non-routine field trips, that go beyond the normal school day; and non-sponsored events. Routine field trips are completely covered by LPS, while non-routine trips are covered through fundraising, although students can receive support through the fee waiver process if they qualify for the federal free- and-reduced lunch program.

Non-school-sponsored events like national championships — which are not curriculum-focused class trips, Neal said — are not covered at all.

Some students claimed the district changed its policy regarding these trips, which officials refuted.

"I think we might be dealing with a little bit of a misunderstanding. I'm not aware of changes to the policy." Board President Don Mayhew said Tuesday. "We'll take a look at it; we will review it."

Neal said the district will look at the issue as part of the normal budgeting process for student activities. The extra standard committee typically meets once a year to examine budget requests but can also meet on an ad hoc basis when questions of this nature are raised.

Bender wondered if trips could simply be designated as school-sponsored without paid staff to allow teams to direct any savings accrued from other regular-season events toward nationals.

"It has at least started the conversation," said Bender. "Whether or not anything changes, I don't know. It's not up to me to make the budget decisions."

Anderson said he was “a little disappointed” by the district’s answer Tuesday, but said he was “excited” LPS is willing to sit at the table in the future and hopefully help more students attend nationals.

“Going to a national tournament, it isn’t just a build-up of our entire season, it’s really a way to be a better citizen,” he said.

