Lincoln students participate in virtual UNL graduation

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.
The 1,382 graduates are from 42 countries, 36 states and the District of Columbia, and include more than 150 Nebraska communities.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured a recorded phone conversation between Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and a Husker alumnus, and Chancellor Ronnie Green. The celebration also featured guest appearances by other notable Nebraskans, campus leaders and alumni.
At the end of the event, Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Following are Lincoln graduates listed alphabetically:
Daniel Fletcher Ahern, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.
Zahra Ahmadi, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Aldi Jeferson Airori, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science.
Ameneh Ali Al-Haidari, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Daniel John Albin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Abdulrahman Khalid Hilal Alqalhati, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Logan Monett Altman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Kurt Ameku, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction.
Christian Alexander Andersen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ashley Marie Anderson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Avery Malik Anderson, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Larry Lee Anderson Jr., Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Tyler Jerold Anderson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Olivia Jazlyn Appleget, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Ana Arciniega Castillo, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Griffin Lee Arneson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Cody Asche, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mikaela M. Ashenbach, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Basher Ahmad Atayi, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Blake Tearle Athay, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Katelin Elizabeth Ausdemore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Johnathan Edward Baade, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Sohrab Babagul, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Jessica Lori Badousek, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Jean Claude Bamute Kamba, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Broc Brian Bando, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Madhurima Bandyopadhyay, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Laura Elizabeth Barnhart, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Luke Samuel Bartels, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Tyler Dean Bassinger, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Mollie Marilyn Bath, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Alberto Moises Batres, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Brodie LeeAnn Baum, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Ali Bazzi, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Makenzie Beard, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Braxton Robert Benes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Sara Anne Benes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Annabelle Lorelei Bielenberg, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Cobus L. Block, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Hattie Blumenstock, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Ceceli Monique Bonitto, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Ian Thomas Boren, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Sydney Bork, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Grace Elizabeth Bornschlegl Trexel, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Ann Yvonne Bouma, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Kyleah Diana Bowder, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Aunustie Hope Bratt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Matthew Todd Brauch, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Restoration Science.
Emily Elizabeth Breit, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Makayla Marie Brenden, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Christopher Brown, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Katie Ann Bruggeman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Taylor Summer Brumbaugh, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Alexis Grace Bryant, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
James Matthew Burbach, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Ryan Thomas Burbach, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Shauntaa' Sheree Burkhalter, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Sarha Buzi, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.
Fatima Cabral, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Junzhe Cai, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Meredith Margaret Cain, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Megan Capps, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Ronaldo Mauricio Carcamo, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Margaret Ellen Carlson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Mikayla Elizabeth Carney, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Jacklyn Marie Cecava, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Wan Yu Chan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jared Brian Charles, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Hwanhee Choi, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Ethan Angelo Christensen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Colin Patrick Clare, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
John Matthew Clare, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Paxton P. Harry Collingsworth, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Justine Rae Cork, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Bridger Alan Corkill, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Jett Michael County, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Season E. Cowley, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Musical Arts.
Lisa JoDean Crawford, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
David Daniel Crosby, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Brady Lance Darrough, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with highest distinction.
Tatianna Nicholle Davis, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Augustine Gabriel DeAngelo, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction.
Elli Marie Dearmont, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jackson Ross Dettmer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Brady James Dickson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Stephanie Diem Ngoc Doan, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Paige Nicole Doland, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Jenna Marie Dolezal, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Amanda Dorsten, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Hunter Reed Dowse, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ethan James Dudden, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Stephanie Marie Duennerman, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science.
Leah Jo Elliott, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Ndi Emmanuel, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Amy J. Encinger, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Casey Brooks Engelbart, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.
Iyore Eronmwon, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Austin Edward Essman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Abbey Lynn Fielder, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Hailey Danielle Fleming, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Penelope Jacqueline Ford, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Andrew B. Freehling, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Paige Lyn Freitag, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Anne LaRae Fuelberth, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.
Kendal James Fuller, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Ashley Jordan Gaines, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Laura Garcia Garcia, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Osmar Saul Garcia-Leyva, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cody Blake Gilbertson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Tyler Dean Gill, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Jacqueline Beth Goering, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Addison Irene Goerl, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Katie Michelle Graham, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Kyle Granville, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Musical Arts.
Brooke L. Graves, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Michael Gene Gray, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.
Morgan Jean Green, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Kayle Sommer Greenberg, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Christian Emanuel Guinac, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sydney JoAnn Gunderson, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with distinction.
Andrew David Hamann, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Megan Hamann, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kristofor Michael Hans, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Brenna Mae Hansen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Derek Brian Harris, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Zachary Allen Harris, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Katelyn Rose Harshman, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with distinction.
Kelly Catherine Hartman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
RaeAnna Hartsgrove, Graduate Studies, Master of Community and Regional Planning.
Chandler Dean Hartzell, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with distinction.
Danar Kawa Hassan, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Marissa Louann Hawkins, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Riley Malin Hayden, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Aaron P. Hayes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Yinchao He, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Cassandra Ranae Heier, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Quinn DeLane Henderson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Dario Jeremiah Henry, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Steven George Hentzen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Water Science with high distinction.
John Peterson Herges, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Brandy Lee Herley, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Cadence Metalle Hernandez, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Restoration Science.
Olivia Jane Herr, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Henry Geovanny Herrera Ormaza, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Leah Christine Heyen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Amanda Raeh Hilligas, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Noah Alexander Hines, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with distinction.
Taylor Leigh Hinrichs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jared Schuyler Hiscock, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Musical Arts.
Thomas Patrick Hoefener, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Austin John Hofeling, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Timothy Daniel Hohensee, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Colin Patrick Holloway, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Brooke Ryann Homeyer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Will Honas, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Andrew Lee Howard, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Hannah Marie Howerter, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Alexis Camille Hruby, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Christopher Y. Hu, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Earl Thomas Hughes, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Trevor Richard Hulit, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mary Hultgren, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Rileigh Lynn Hurd, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Tyler Ray Hurst, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Eliza Gail Jasa, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Alyssa Marie Jensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Dingyang Jin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cole Randal Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Joshua Daryl Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Kyler R. Johnson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Grant Russell Jordan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Spencer Carlos Jordan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Bailey Lynn Jorgensen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Emily Elizabeth Jundt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.
Raymond Kakala, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Sean Michael Kathol, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Susan Kay Katt, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Abby Nicole Kauf, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Keydarryl Dawayne Keanu, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kirstyn Alexis Kester, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Amer Imran Khan, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Ken Wee Khaw, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Changsu Kim, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Ryan Kimbrough, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Tori Ryba Kimminau, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tucker Tomas King, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Applied Science with high distinction.
Kyle Patrick Kinney, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Logan Patrick Kirk, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Payton B. Knutzen-Young, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jamie Anne Koch, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Josie Danielle Koenig, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Moira Gabrielle Koenig, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Sloane Elizabeth Koerperich, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Diamond Koh, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Caleb Jerome Kowalski, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with distinction.
Jenna Hope Krager, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Brett Andrew Krajewski, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Kyle Joseph Kramer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.
Nathan E. Kramer, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Lauren Elizabeth Kreuzberg, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Kennedy James Krikac, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alyssa Jade Kugler, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kara Leigh Kugler-Wright, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Leila Kurbasic, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Ellie L'Heureux, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jared Matthew Ladd, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Terrence Legene Lage, Graduate Studies, Master of Community and Regional Planning.
Jaret William Laible, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Todd Michael Lanham, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Grant Alexander Lannin, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture with high distinction.
Gregory Neal Larsen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Azariah Ovie Lawal, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jordan Lynn Lebsack, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Eric Eugene Lee Jr., Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Kwon Hong Lee, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Logan Rachel Lee, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Chloe Nicole Lehnert, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Kelsey Ann Lempka, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Armando I. Lerma Fuentes, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Bo Li, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Zhuoyao Li, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Guanzhong Liang, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Yijun Liao, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Julia Kay Lindgren, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Aoge Liu, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tymber W. Long, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Kayla Lynn Loomis, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Maven Robert Losey, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Grayson Alan Lowe, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Thomas Edward Lowe, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
McKena Ann Ludemann, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Sumeet Maan, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
David Andrew Maas, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Joseph Maestas, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Dominic Quang Mai, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Nathan Mai, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.
Calahan Garrett Malone, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Makinsey Taylor Manning, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nathan James Mares, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jeyson Fransisco Martinez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Matthew Henry Masten, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Elaina Joy Matthews, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Sean Lee McCoy, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Brady Thomas McDonald, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Anah Marie McNeal, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Morgan Nicole Means, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Youhan Mei, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Jose Rodrigo Mendoza Jimenez, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Cole Joseph Meyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Catherine Kay Mick, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Michael Robert Milana, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Riley James Milhon, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Collin Michael Miller, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Tammera Jean Mittelstet, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Molly Claire Monson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Shiana Skye Montanari, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Musical Arts.
Tristan Andrew Moore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Victor G. Moreno, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Tyler James Morrissey, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Ann Margaret Morrow, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Patrick Michael Morrow, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Scott Moser, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Sheree Lynn Moser, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Wayne Robert Moss, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Maluba Mudundulu, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Sabrina Musau Mukuna, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ricky Namer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Firdavskhon Nasimkhonovich Nasimov, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Kendra Marian Nebel, College of Law, Juris Doctor with high distinction.
Laura Renae Nelms, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Erica Marie Nett, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Christopher Laurent Neu, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Henry Huynh Ngo, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Bao Duc Nguyen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Khanh Tran Kim Nguyen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Phuc Ha Hong Nguyen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Sa Ha Nguyen, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Tam T. Nguyen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tu Anh Nguyen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Kaylene Jayne Nieland, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Karen Andrea Nieto Flores, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jordan Alysse Noack, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Isaac William Nordin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tanner Christine Ogden, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Ruth Marva Oliver, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Melissa Dawn Olson, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Mahmoud Jamal Othman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.
Aracxa Paola Oviedo, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Chance Wesley Pagel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Haley Louise Parker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Enea Pashaj, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Kyle James Peirce, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Maya Linn Peirce, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Corbin David Andrew Peters, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Dara Kathleen Peters, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Jason Carl Petersen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Amy Sue Peterson, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Vincent Phan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Roxanna L. Piersol, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Hadisa Podojak, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Yuan Ta Poh, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Susan Kay Pope, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Riana Lurice Prudente, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
David Petrovich Pustovit, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Wei Qu, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Salvador Ramirez II, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Harrison Paul Raphael, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Wenli Xu Rapkin, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Charlet Joel Reebenaker, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Matthew Reichenbach, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Andrew Ray Reicks, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Ethan Austin Reid, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ashley Sue Reiners, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Matthew Connor Relihan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Eduardo Renteria Jr., UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Jesse Reyes Cortes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Brianna Richey, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction.
Brennan Timothy Roberson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Aaron Christian Roberts, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Shane Roberts, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Chad Emory Rohan, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Kaitlin Elizabeth Roselius, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Joseph Michael Rozmiarek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Adrian Alejandro Sacasa Reyes, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mahrou Sadri, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Roxana Edith Sanchez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mikki Rosemary Sandin, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jared Christopher Sasse, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Hannah Grayce Schlotthauer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Henry David Schmidt, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jacob Henry Schoening, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with highest distinction.
Nicholas D. Schreiter, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Tonny Marie Sehnert, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Zachary Ryan Seibert, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Haley Marie Seip, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Nicole Rose Selzer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
JaeHong Seo, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Claudia Adina Seravalli, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Morgan Jacqueline Shandera, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Blayne Logan Sharpe, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.
Caleb Alan Sheets, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Demetrius Wamanga Sigowa, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Taylor Rae Slama, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Amber Jean Smith, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Robyn Erin Smith, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Sydnie Faith Smith, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Siera Marie Smith-Brasch, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Avery Anne Soltys, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Kaitlin Ruth Sonday, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Ryan Eduardo Soto, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Amber Jean Squires, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Matthew Joseph Standley, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Mason Michael Steele, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Paige Marie Steinbauer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with high distinction.
Lauren Alexandra Stivrins, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jeseca Jeanne Stolte, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Garrett Stolz, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Julia Ruth Strilkivsky, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Samantha Lee Stuefer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alex Michael Sturtz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Lucas Reed Sullivan, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Mary Elizabeth Sullivan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Halle Jordan Sundquist, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Ericka Dawn Swanger, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Sydney Nicole Swann, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Taylor Marie Swartz, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Colton Andrew Talbert, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Anna Joy Taylor, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Jerin Reid TeKolste, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource and Environmental Economics.
Shaye Marie Terrano, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alexis Colleen Thomas, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Rachel Lauren Thompson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Shea Cecelia Thompson, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Joshua Micheal Thornton, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Ri Zhou Tiew, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Gillian Alexandra Toland, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Mai Thi Ngoc Tran, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Quynh Tran, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Justin Viet Truong, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Pimpicha Tubsuwan, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Rebecca Lynn Tuttle, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Reagan Jane Uhlmann, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with high distinction.
Timo Pepijn Uiterwaal, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Eric Matthew Ullman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Raissa Urujeni, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science.
Trina Iyamuremye Uwineza, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Cindy Paola Valladares, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Christian Michael Van Dusen, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Zachary Robert Vancas, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Seth Vandergriend, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Olivia Jordan Versaw, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Judy M. Vo, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Thao Thi Thanh Vu, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Katelyn Hope Vyskocil, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Baylee McKay Wagoner, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Matthew David Waite, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Austin Glen Walker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alexander Thomas Wallace, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Tony Octavian Washington Jr., Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.
Casey Marie Watson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Aaliyah Corene Wells, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Olivia Kay Wells, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jing Weng, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Jacob Robert Wenger, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jacob Peter Werner, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Julie Claire Wertheimer, College of Law, Juris Doctor with highest distinction.
Christopher Randolph Wheeler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Grace Katherine Whitmer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Anna Katrina Wigtil, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Jared Parker Williams, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Anthony Wilson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction.
Boe Christopher Wilson, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Samuel L. Wimmer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Laura Madeline Wiseman, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Gwendolyn Jane Worlton, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Breanna Christine Wyrick, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Muchan Xiong, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Heng Xu, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Xiaofeng Xue, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Bo Yang, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Tessa Marie Masako Yonekura, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Han Yu, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology.
Macrae Michael Zappala, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Ivona Zec, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Haiwei Zhai, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Chi Zhang, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Qunli Zhou, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Tyler John Zimmerman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Tyler Marcus Zinsmaster, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Ashlee Michelle Znamenacek, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Graduates from Waverly:
Isaiah Nathan Brown, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nancy Yasamin Re, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.