Lincoln students lost reading, math skills, but not to the level of their national peers, officials say

A new batch of test scores revealed declines in LPS students' reading and math skills, but officials say the district dodged the worst of pandemic-related learning loss.

That's according to scores from this fall's Measure of Academic Progress — or MAP — an annual standardized test given to more than 17,000 Lincoln Public Schools students from third to eighth grades in the fall of each academic year.

While nearly every grade level saw year-to-year declines in both reading and math, scores did not drop as precipitously during the pandemic compared with the rest of the country, says Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction, who praised the work of teachers to keep the district's students learning over the past three years.

"They kept the immediate impacts of the pandemic at a minimum," Larson said. "Learning loss is significantly smaller in Lincoln Public Schools than it is nationally."

However, there were still losses — especially in seventh and eighth grade math — compared with pre-pandemic results of the norm-referenced test, which shows whether students do better or worse than a hypothetical average student.

In this case, LPS looked at the median percentile rank of students in each grade, meaning it took the district's middle-of-the-class scores and compared them to a national "norm" group.

In seventh and eighth grade math, for example, the median percentile rank was 54, meaning the LPS students in the middle performed better than 54% of students in that "norm" group.

That marks a slight decline from last year and a more significant drop from 2019, when seventh and eighth graders were in the 63rd and 65th median percentile rank in math.

Compared with last year, the median percentile dropped slightly in every grade — except for sixth grade math — while all grades saw some declines since 2019.

Despite that, LPS officials see a silver lining in the scores when put into a national context. More than six million students in grades 3-8 take the Measure of Academic Progress, one of the nation's most widely used and trusted assessments for measuring academic achievement, Larson said.

From 2019 to 2021 — the last year LPS has national data for — the average decline nationally in reading was 5.2 percentile points compared with just 0.8 in Lincoln schools. In math, that decline was 10 percentile points nationally and 2.7 in Lincoln.

In fact, some scores have grown at LPS during the pandemic, including reading improvements from grades 3-5 in the fall of 2020 and third grade reading in 2021.

Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning, pointed to the district's deployment of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds to support students.

The district, for example, hired additional math and reading interventionists at each building to help students catch up, and expanded mental health services.

While those efforts have helped, it's difficult to truly measure how much.

"There's no precedent for a global pandemic," Salem said. "What should learning loss look like? And so the only thing you can do is then compare it to the rest of our country."

Other takeaways from this year's results released Monday include some declines in reading scores, which had stayed relatively flat within Lincoln schools during the pandemic.

Third grade reading, for example, dropped 5 median percentile points, while fourth, fifth and eight graders declined by 3 points. In the fall of 2020, there were no declines and last year two grade levels saw no change.

Third graders were in the 57th median percentile in math, down from 62nd in 2021, while fourth, fifth and seventh grade classes all dropped by 1 point in math. Despite the pandemic's outsized impact on math compared to reading, sixth grade math surprisingly improved by 2 points.

Larson pointed to a number of pandemic-driven factors for the overall drop in scores, from lost planning time for teachers to increased absenteeism and behavioral issues among students. Some interventionists have had to cover classes, too, because of the lack of substitute teachers.

Fewer LPS students took the standardized test during the pandemic because of remote learning. In 2020, about 75% took the test, compared with about 88% who are typically tested. Larson said the number of testers this year is probably closer to that pre-pandemic figure.