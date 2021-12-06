 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Southwest ties for fourth in online contest for Nebraska Math Day
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Southwest ties for fourth in online contest for Nebraska Math Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Southwest High School tied for fourth place in the recreational class at the second online Nebraska Math Day, hosted for 43 schools by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday.

The 32nd annual Math Day featured a bowl team competition and an exam, which was mailed to the schools in advance. The Swiss-system bowl tournament pitted two three-member teams against each other on Zoom in two classes, competitive and recreational. Each class played five rounds throughout the day, plus a semifinal and final round for the competitive class.

In the competitive class of 34 teams, Millard North High School finished in first place, Elkhorn South’s second team finished second, Scottsbluff was third, and Omaha Brownell-Talbot was fourth.

In the recreational class of 36 teams, Scottsbluff finished first and third, Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff took second place, and Millard South’s first team tied with Southwest.

Nearly 800 students participated in the PROBE (Problems Requiring Original and Brilliant Effort) exam in their classrooms. The top 50 scorers of the exam will be invited to campus in the spring to take PROBE II.

For team members, see https://go.unl.edu/md2021results.

State test results underscore gaps between remote, in-person learners at LPS
LPS hopes to 'keep up with the times' with renovations at existing high schools
'Knight in shining armor' — Lincoln Southeast grad making waves on world stage
Lincoln Southwest High School

Lincoln Southwest High School 

 Journal Star file photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News