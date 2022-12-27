Lincoln Southwest teacher comes up short on Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

Scott Handelman studied thousands of trivia flashcards in preparation for his appearance on "Jeopardy!"

"The Velveteen Rabbit" wasn't on any of them.

Nevertheless, the Lincoln Southwest High School teacher had no trouble correctly coming up with the name of Margery Williams' classic children's book in the final round of Tuesday's episode of "Jeopardy!"

"I didn't have to think about it," Handelman, who teaches math and computer science, said Tuesday. "I definitely owned that book ... but I probably haven't thought about it for 30 years."

Despite the correct response in the final round, he couldn't catch up to eight-day champion Ray Lalonde, who ran away with the game that aired Tuesday afternoon on KOLN-TV.

Handelman finished runner-up with $11,199 behind Lalonde's $35,800 on Tuesday's episode, which was taped in October.

Second-place finishers on "Jeopardy!" walk away with a $2,000 consolation prize.

Handelman was in the lead after the first round, but he failed to find any of the game's three daily doubles that allow contestants to wager more.

Two of those went to Lalonde, who correctly answered both and was able to pull away and enter Final Jeopardy with more than double his opponents' totals.

Before his appearance, Handelman was able to take in multiple games of "Jeopardy!" at the show's studio in Los Angeles, watching Lalonde's win streak grow.

But Handelman didn't think he was "unbeatable."

"Unfortunately, I didn't get any of the daily doubles," he said. "I was a little bummed."

Handelman studied extensively before his appearance, but said he was stumped by a couple of categories in the second round, including one about album covers.

"I literally haven't bought an album in decades," he said.

Despite that, he was "pretty happy" with how the game went, although playing "Jeopardy!" in person went quicker than he expected.

A fan of puzzles, Handelman shared a story about a crossword cake he had at his wedding during an interview with host Ken Jennings during the show.

By the time the final round rolled around, Lalonde led with $27,800, followed by Handelman at $9,200 and a third contestant with $3,600.

The final category was children's books followed by this clue: "Its title character is told 'By the time you are real, most of your hair has been loved off ... your eyes drop out and you ... shabby."

All three contestants correctly guessed "The Velveteen Rabbit," with Handelman wagering $1,999.

Lalonde has now earned $255,100 during his nine-game winning streak.

Although his run on the show was brief, Handelman — who coaches the quiz bowl team at Southwest — said he's heard from former students in recent days who heard he was on "Jeopardy!"

"That was a lot of fun," he said.

And Tuesday, he caught the episode at a local bar with friends and family.

Even though he knew the result, there were things he didn't remember.

Knowing you're going to be on TV can do that to you.

"I was probably having an out-of-body experience."