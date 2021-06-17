Lincoln Southwest principal stepping down to take administrative role with Iowa district

Mike Gillotti likes to remind his students of a simple truth: Everybody gets where they need to be in life.

That's how the Lincoln Southwest High School principal feels about stepping down after six years to become the associate superintendent of teaching and learning at Bettendorf Community Schools in Iowa.

Gillotti announced the move in a letter to Southwest families Thursday.

"It's bittersweet," he said Thursday in a phone interview. "I loved being the principal at Lincoln Southwest. At the same time, I was looking for what might be a professional challenge for me."

Gillotti, 40, replaced Hugh McDermott in 2015 at Southwest after serving as associate principal at Lincoln North Star High School.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in secondary education in 2005. He went on to teach social studies at North Star before being promoted to instructional coordinator and later associate principal.

He earned his master's degree in American history instruction from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a master's in education administration from UNL in 2012.