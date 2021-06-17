 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Southwest principal stepping down to take administrative role with Iowa district
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln Southwest principal stepping down to take administrative role with Iowa district

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the inequity in many of the country's public schools. Now, educators want the effort currently being done, to continue once the pandemic is over. Source by: Stringr

Mike Gillotti likes to remind his students of a simple truth: Everybody gets where they need to be in life.

That's how the Lincoln Southwest High School principal feels about stepping down after six years to become the associate superintendent of teaching and learning at Bettendorf Community Schools in Iowa.

Gillotti announced the move in a letter to Southwest families Thursday.

"It's bittersweet," he said Thursday in a phone interview. "I loved being the principal at Lincoln Southwest. At the same time, I was looking for what might be a professional challenge for me."

Mike Gillotti

Mike Gillotti has been named principal at Lincoln Southwest.

Gillotti, 40, replaced Hugh McDermott in 2015 at Southwest after serving as associate principal at Lincoln North Star High School.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's degree in secondary education in 2005. He went on to teach social studies at North Star before being promoted to instructional coordinator and later associate principal.

He earned his master's degree in American history instruction from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a master's in education administration from UNL in 2012.

An LPS spokesperson said the district will begin the process to find his replacement but has no timeline on when a hire might be made.

Gillotti says he'll miss the people the most and called his time at Southwest the "most rewarding years" of his career.

"I always say I have the best high school principal job." 

Class Acts: Honoring top graduates this year from Lincoln Southwest

Read about the top graduates from Lincoln Southwest High School this year, their top accomplishments and their plans for the future.

1 of 26
Watch Now: State honors 31 Nebraska high school grads who achieved rare feat: a perfect ACT score
LPS transitioning to new model for catching up young students struggling with reading, writing

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News