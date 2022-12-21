Lincoln Southwest math teacher fulfills 'Jeopardy!' dream

Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings for letting contestant correct his wrong answer
Scott Handelman had just rung the doorbell at his friend's house to pick up his daughter when he got the text.
It was a contestant coordinator from "Jeopardy!" wanting to check a couple of things about his application to be on the quiz show. Handelman had made it to a virtual audition in June but hadn't heard back for a couple of months.
Lincoln Southwest teacher Scott Handelman (right) stands with “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings. Handelman will appear on the game show Tuesday.
JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, Courtesy photo
"I was literally shaking," said Handelman, a math and science teacher at Lincoln Southwest High School who eventually earned a spot on the show in October.
"It's something that I've always wanted to do," added Handelman, whose episode will air Tuesday. "When I was a kid I would watch 'Jeopardy!' ... If I was at a party and 'Jeopardy!' was on, I would be the nerd yelling out the answers."
Handelman guesses he's taken the online test to get on the show about eight or nine times. But it wasn't until this year that the Connecticut native had gotten an audition.
In June, he was invited to take another 50-question quiz to test his trivia chops, this time proctored on Zoom.
He passed, and was invited to another virtual audition, where groups of three practiced playing the game, learning buzzer etiquette and answering interview questions.
Then in September, he heard back from the folks at "Jeopardy!" who wanted to check a couple of things on his application and ask about his schedule before confirming his appearance.
For Handelman and his wife, who have two kids, an October trip to the show's studio in L.A. was perfect timing.
"My wife and I had been looking for a reason to get away for a couple of days," he said.
Handelman was able to take in a week's worth of shows — five episodes taped in one day — before his name was finally called.
Then the nerves crept in.
"Knowing that I was going to be on TV, it just hit me like a brick."
He went through wardrobe checks and then the game began — and luckily for Handelman, the nerves floated away.
Handelman said it was cool to meet Ken Jennings, who holds the record for most consecutive games won and now splits hosting duties with Mayim Bialik following Alex Trebek's death in 2020.
While viewers will have to wait until Tuesday to see how Handelman did, it's clear he put in the work to give himself a shot.
After his initial auditions, Handelman began creating thousands of notecards on his phone using a book of game show trivia. By the time he made it on stage, he estimates he went through 100,000 of them.
He also studied a book on how to master the buzzer, an integral part of the show's strategy.
Handelman tried to focus on categories he knew he could improve on and didn't waste time on others.
"I knew sports was a lost cause," he said.
But other categories — anything "puzzle-y," pop culture, classic movies — weren't.
"I feel like I have one of those brains that picks up on things no normal person would think about," Handelman said. "I know that 'Lawrence of Arabia' won the Best Picture in 1962. Someone will ask me that someday and I'll know it."
The fact he made it to 'Jeopardy!' was a "gradually unfolding open secret" at Southwest. He let his fellow math teachers know and then his students.
"They were very excited," he said.
Handelman is planning a watch party next week. The episode will air at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on KOLN-TV.
Ultimately, he hopes his appearance will convince Southwest students to join the school's quiz bowl team, which Handelman coaches.
The pandemic put a halt to practices and meets, but Handelman is planning to have a team ready for competition in the new year.
"I'm hoping this inspires some kids to try out," he said.
