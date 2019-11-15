For the second year in a row, Kenji Nakagawa of Lincoln Southwest High School took first place at UNL Math Day, finishing in the top 10 for the third consecutive year.
Nearly 1,250 students from 93 Nebraska high schools participated in the 30th annual event on Thursday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nakagawa is eligible for a four-year scholarship to UNL worth $8,000, part of $34,000 in scholarships awarded to top-10 finishers. Lang Guan of Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Joshie Lee of Lincoln East, Randall Kim of Grand Island Central Catholic, and Tuong Phung of Lincoln Southwest each earned $4,000 scholarships for finishing second through fifth, respectively. Mikil Foss of Lincoln High finished sixth, earning a $2,000 scholarship.
Lincoln Southwest placed first in the Class I team competition on the first of the day’s two exams. Three students earned a perfect score: Southwest’s Nakagawa and Phung and Brownell-Talbot’s Guan.
The Lincoln East trio of Joe Allen, Lee and Cole Welstead claimed the large-school Math Bowl team championship.
For a complete list of winners, go to: go.unl.edu/mdresults