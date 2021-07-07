Lincoln Southwest graduate's Braille-reading skills earn her invitation to national competition

Like any young bookworm, Samantha Bomberger loves to visit the fantastical worlds of series like "The Mortal Instruments," filled with vampires, werewolves and gritty protagonists.
But the key she uses to unlock those fictional realms differs from most readers — Bomberger, who is visually impaired, uses Braille to read.
And she's quite good at using the tactile reading and writing system to enjoy some of her favorite books — one-of-the-best-in-the-country good.
Bomberger, who graduated from Lincoln Southwest in May, qualified for this year's Braille Challenge finals, the Braille Institute's national literacy competition for K-12 students who are blind or visually impaired. She was just one of 50 students chosen across the U.S. and Canada. This is the third time she's qualified, too -- she made nationals in 2013 and 2015 but didn't place.
"This is an old trick for her," said her dad, Tom Bomberger.
Samantha Bomberger, 18, was born with underdeveloped optic nerves and starting reading Braille when she was a third grader at Prescott Elementary.
"It was just an alternative way for me to do my school work instead of using large print, which was super straining on my eyes," she said.
A teacher who worked with visually impaired students soon took notice of her Braille-reading skills and told her about the Braille Challenge. Samantha Bomberger signed up.
Both of her parents and her 13-year-old brother, Frank, are also visually impaired. Her mother has used Braille in the past, but Tom Bomberger wasn't introduced to it until later in life. Frank and Samantha, however, caught on at a young age and use it for schoolwork and in everyday situations.
It's also a great way to enjoy literature at one's own pace and without the aid of audiobooks.
"When you read Braille, you get the same experience when you're reading a book," Tom Bomberger said. "If you're reading a novel, you might hear the character one way; if you listen to an audiobook, you're getting it in the way they present it. It's just kind of a neat alternative."
Samantha Bomberger has taken part in the Braille competition for the past 10 years. It starts at the regional level, where approximately 1,000 youths from the U.S. and Canada take a Braille literacy test in hopes of qualifying for nationals.
The top 10 scorers from each age level -- apprentice, freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity -- qualify for the finals. She is competing at the varsity level.
The event is usually held on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles but is being conducted remotely in 2021 thanks to the pandemic, with participants taking their tests at home and submitting them to the Braille Institute.
Finalists are quizzed in fundamental Braille skills, such as reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofing, and interpreting charts and graphs. The deadline to turn in their tests is Sunday, and Samantha Bomberger plans to take it Saturday. She's getting ready by simply doing what she knows best: reading.
Then, on July 30, the Braille Institute will host a closing ceremony via livestream, where the winners will be announced.
Samantha Bomberger hopes to finally hear her name called, especially since this is the last year she can take part in the competition. She's currently taking part in a program through the Nebraska Commission of the Blind that helps visually impaired people gain independence and life skills. In January, she'll start classes at Southeast Community College.
What will she miss the most about the yearly event?
"Just the competition," she said. "I want to end on a good note."
