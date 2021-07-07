Lincoln Southwest graduate's Braille-reading skills earn her invitation to national competition

Both of her parents and her 13-year-old brother, Frank, are also visually impaired. Her mother has used Braille in the past, but Tom Bomberger wasn't introduced to it until later in life. Frank and Samantha, however, caught on at a young age and use it for schoolwork and in everyday situations.

It's also a great way to enjoy literature at one's own pace and without the aid of audiobooks.

"When you read Braille, you get the same experience when you're reading a book," Tom Bomberger said. "If you're reading a novel, you might hear the character one way; if you listen to an audiobook, you're getting it in the way they present it. It's just kind of a neat alternative."

Samantha Bomberger has taken part in the Braille competition for the past 10 years. It starts at the regional level, where approximately 1,000 youths from the U.S. and Canada take a Braille literacy test in hopes of qualifying for nationals.

The top 10 scorers from each age level -- apprentice, freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity -- qualify for the finals. She is competing at the varsity level.