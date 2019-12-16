Lincoln Southwest freshman surprised with first bike thanks to national organization

Gregory Burroughs thought he and his classmates were gathering Monday in the Lincoln Southwest gym to celebrate the high school’s unified bowling team’s season.
He figured the couple standing in front of the group talking about an adaptive bike, one made especially for those with special needs, was an informative presentation directed at no one in particular.
He quickly realized his mistake: The unified bowling celebration was a cover, the presentation especially for him, the freshman who has wanted to ride a bike since, well, almost forever.
And once that became clear — the red bike with three wheels and a special seat and pedals made to order was for Burroughs — he was off the bleachers, arms in the air.
“Woooooooooohh!”
Burroughs, the youngest of Marie Barrett’s five children, was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis that causes joint contracture, stiffness and weakness. He’s had 24 corrective surgeries. When he was young he was too weak to sit up straight by himself. Today he walks, or uses a wheelchair.
He’s been to California and Florida and on the eighth-grade trip to New York and Washington, D.C. He loves the beach and the Huskers, plays the xylophone and earned a varsity letter on the high school’s unified bowling team.
But he’d never ridden a bike, though his mom and dad, brothers and sisters all do.
“He’s been asking for a bicycle since he was really little,” Barrett said.
Monday he got his wish, strapped in, arms on the handlebars, legs pumping, circling the gym, mom jogging behind, suggesting he slow it down just a tad.
“This is so cool,” he said. “I was not expecting this.”
The road to Monday’s spin around the shiny gym floor began two years ago when Barrett began looking for a way to get her son a bicycle. She’d tried local organizations and talked to bicycle shops about adapting a bike if she could find the parts.
Then she came across an organization called Preston’s March For Energy, which raises money to give children with special needs adaptive bikes.
Founded by parents of a boy named Preston, who has special needs and got an adaptive bike after family friends held fundraisers to pay for it, the nonprofit raises money to give young people similar bikes.
Barrett applied, but wasn’t optimistic, since it was open to people around the country. But about six months later, she got an e-mail asking if she was still interested.
She cried. And said yes.
She had to give all of Burroughs' measurements — like a trip to the tailor for a suit fitting. And in November, just before Thanksgiving, she got a call: the bike was ready.
Because the couple who started the foundation live in New Jersey, they called on Kevin and Lynn Robinson, who live in Omaha. Kevin had gone to high school with Deb Buenaga, Preston’s mom, and he and his wife agreed to be Preston March "angels" and deliver the bike.
Barrett called Southwest Principal Mike Gillotti, who organized Monday’s presentation in the gym.
Barrett, not typically given to crying, had a catch in her voice when she thanked the friends gathered in the gym for making her son’s first year of high school so good, for treating him like everyone else and cheering him on Monday afternoon.
The bike was free, she said, no small gift for families trying to navigate the challenges of having a child with special needs.
“Having a child with a disability can be extremely expensive, just to allow them to do the things you do,” she said to the students.
The bikes, according to Preston’s March, run from $1,400 to $2,500. Burroughs' is the 407th bicycle donated by the organization.
The bike will give him such independence, his mom said, and help him improve his stability and gain strength in his muscles.
Burroughs, once he'd pedaled his way around the gym, summed it up best.
“Oh, my God, it is good.”
