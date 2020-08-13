Lincoln Southwest freshman football team member positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln Southwest High School freshman football team member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message sent to families.

The team member went to the health office Wednesday and staff identified the person as having symptoms common with the virus, the message said. They were sent home and chose to be tested.

Southwest athletic director Mark Armstrong said the Silver Hawk varsity football team members had no contact with the infected individual and is continuing to practice.

LPS officials wouldn't say whether the team member was a player or a coach.

School officials said they were working directly to notify the high-risk close contacts, including members of the freshman football team. The team member participated in freshman football practice this week, and others who participated in the Monday and Tuesday practices have been identified as high-risk contacts and instructed to quarantine.

There are three coaches and 58 students on Southwest's freshman team, not all of whom were at practice this week, LPS officials said.