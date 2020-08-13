Lincoln Southwest football team member positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A team member of the Southwest High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message sent to families.

The team member went to the health office Wednesday and staff identified the person as having symptoms common with the virus, the message said. They were sent home and chose to be tested.

School officials said they were working directly to notify the high-risk close contacts, including members of the freshman football team. The member participated in freshman football practice this week, and others who participated in the practice have been identified as high-risk contacts and instructed to quarantine.

Through contact-tracing, health department officials determined the person was not in high-risk contact with any Southwest students or staff in school during the first day on Wednesday. Just freshmen were in school on Wednesday.

LPS officials have said high-risk contacts involve being in close contact for more than 15 minutes with no masks.

The LPS protocols and contract tracing worked as they were supposed to, the family message said.