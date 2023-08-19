Bradley Pelham has played a lot of different roles throughout his life — all eventually leading him to the front of a science classroom.

He was born in the Philippines and raised in Papillion as the son and nephew of military men. He worked as a certified nursing assistant in high school and later became a biology student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

From there, he joined the Marine Corps — something he always planned to do — and became the first military officer in his family.

He served active duty for four years, earning a rank of first lieutenant before making the transition to inactive reserves in early May.

He’s a family man, too, with a wife and toddler at home and another baby expected in November.

Now, at 26, he’s tackling a new adventure: teaching geological sciences at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Pelham is one of 14 new educators joining the staff at Lincoln Southwest and one of 379 new faces at Lincoln Public Schools this year. Before this, he taught at Goodrich Middle School for the final quarter of last school year.

“I feel right at home at Southwest,” Pelham said. “It's been an amazing first week.”

After “good morning and happy Friday,” rang from overhead speakers signaling the start of the new school day and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, Pelham welcomed freshmen and sophomores to his classroom on the final day of his first week as a Southwest Silver Hawk.

Students sat amongst skeletal models, periodic table posters and diagrams of brains and the human muscular system, listening intently as Pelham taught them the proper way to read line graphs.

This is exactly where Pelham wants to be. He was ready to hang up his uniform and unlace his boots for the last time.

But really, he isn’t fully leaving behind what he learned in the military, Pelham said. He brings those life lessons — like people skills, time management and organization — to school with him every morning.

“The last four years of active duty really helped me mature and grow, so transitioning to this — as nerve wracking as it was — it really was not overwhelming,” Pelham said. “I was honestly just ready for it.”

John Matzen, principal at Lincoln Southwest, is excited to have Pelham as part of his team, too, noting the unique perspective he believes the former military officer can bring.

“One of the things that really impressed me about Brad is that his approach with the military is very much the same as with the classroom,” Matzen said. “It's leading individuals to fulfill the best version of themselves that they can be. It's teaching and caring for people and helping them to achieve their goals.”

This year, Pelham’s classes will heavily focus on Earth science, but he will also touch on physical and health sciences. One course will even allow students to receive CPR certification.

As the school year progresses, Pelham hopes he continues to become a better teacher. And while he wants his students to leave class with a great understanding of science, he hopes they walk out of his door with something more, too.

“I hope the kids just feel safe in this classroom. And I hope that I can communicate to them that school is super important. And your education is super important, but it's not everything,” Pelham said.

“I hope they just enjoy school for what it is and not just the stressors of classes and homework and tests and all that stuff. I hope they actually thoroughly enjoy the clubs and sports and everything that the school offers.”

