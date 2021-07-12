 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southwest administrator named school's next principal
Lincoln Southwest administrator named school's next principal

John Matzen was studying accounting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he decided to pursue something other than crunching numbers.

"My heart was in education," Matzen said.

So, the Milford native received a certification in business education from UNL -- in addition to his accounting degree -- kickstarting a 17-year career at LPS that reached its pinnacle Monday.

Lincoln Public Schools announced it tabbed Matzen, Lincoln Southwest's associate principal since 2018, to be the school's next principal.

John Matzen

John Matzen, new principal at Southwest High School

"This job is a dream come true," the 41-year-old said.

Matzen succeeds Mike Gillotti, who last month stepped down as principal to take an administrative position at Bettendorf Community Schools in Iowa.

Before his stint as associate principal at Southwest, he spent 13 years at Lincoln North Star serving in various roles, including as a business teacher, instructional coordinator and associate principal.

Matzen, a Milford High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting, a Bachelor of Arts in English and a certification in business education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also received a Master of Education in educational leadership from Doane College.

Matzen comes from a family of educators, one of the reasons he decided to answer "the call to service" and become a teacher.

"I believe it's the most important profession in the world," he said.

He's looking forward to a more normal school year this fall and leading Southwest past the pandemic.

"John's energy and passion for Southwest make him a great fit for this new leadership role," said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction, in a letter to Southwest families.

LPS announced the hiring less than month after Gillotti, who succeeded Hugh McDermott in 2015, stepped down. Gillotti also served as an associate principal at North Star before coming to Southwest.

 Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

