Lincoln Southwest administrator named school's next principal

John Matzen was studying accounting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln when he decided to pursue something other than crunching numbers.

"My heart was in education," Matzen said.

So, the Milford native received a certification in business education from UNL -- in addition to his accounting degree -- kickstarting a 17-year career at LPS that reached its pinnacle Monday.

Lincoln Public Schools announced it tabbed Matzen, Lincoln Southwest's associate principal since 2018, to be the school's next principal.

"This job is a dream come true," the 41-year-old said.

Before his stint as associate principal at Southwest, he spent 13 years at Lincoln North Star serving in various roles, including as a business teacher, instructional coordinator and associate principal.