About 70 students at Lincoln Southeast High School walked out of class Monday morning in support of trans rights amid a push in the Nebraska Legislature to ban gender-affirming health care for trans youths.

Waving colorful flags and signs, students marched out of Southeast's commons at about 9:50 a.m. and congregated in a grassy field behind the school, where they passed around a megaphone to deliver speeches and lead chants.

"Acceptance saves lives!" the students said in unison at one point. "We're here! We're queer! We're tired of living in fear!"

The student demonstration comes as state lawmakers are mulling LB574, a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska and prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers and hormone therapy or performing gender-altering surgery to anyone under the age of 19.

Lincoln Public Schools closed the campus to outside visitors during the walkout, meaning reporters had to observe from afar. Campus supervisors and at least one police officer blocked off entrances to the school. LPS Director of Communications Mindy Burbach said the district had assistance from Lincoln Police during the walkout.

Although walkouts are not approved by LPS, administrators worked with student organizers to have them meet in a green space near the football field, where staff monitored the demonstration, Burbach said. The students did not leave school property during the walkout and returned to the building at about 10:30 a.m. Students who took part were marked tardy if they left and returned to the same class or absent if they were gone for longer.

"(Walkouts) are not sponsored by our schools nor the school district," Principal Tanner Penrod said in a message to families. "We continue to work to ensure the safety of all students, minimize disruptions, and protect the rights of all students. Together we will guide our students in learning how to express themselves with civility, and in working together for a thriving school and community culture."

The walkout comes after students at Omaha Central High School and demonstrators outside the state Capitol staged similar protests on Friday, which was national Transgender Day of Visibility.

PhotoFiles: Taking to the streets — protests of the past in Lincoln Protests of the past, 1933 Protests of the past, 1972 Protests of the past, 1979 Protests of the past, 1980 Protests of the past, 1980 Protests of the past, 1981 Protests of the past, 1982 Protests of the past, 1983 Protests of the past, 1985 Protests of the past, 1986 Protests of the past, 1987 Protests of the past, 1988 Protests of the past, 1988 Protests of the past, 1989 Protests of the past, 1991 Protests of the past, 1991 Protests of the past, 1991 Protests of the past, 1991 Protests of the past, 1991 Protests of the past, 1992 Protests of the past, 1992 Protests of the past, 1996 Protests of the past, 1997 Protests of the past, 1997 Protests of the past, 2002 Protests of the past, 2003 Protests of the past, 2007 Protests of the past, 2011 Protests of the past, 2011 Protests of the past, 2012 Protests of the past, 2013 Protests of the past, 2016 Protests of the past, 2017 Protests of the past, 2017 Protests of the past, 2017 Protests of the past, 2017