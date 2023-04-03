About 70 students at Lincoln Southeast High School walked out of class Monday morning in support of trans rights amid
a push in the Nebraska Legislature to ban gender-affirming health care for trans youths.
Waving colorful flags and signs, students marched out of Southeast's commons at about 9:50 a.m. and congregated in a grassy field behind the school, where they passed around a megaphone to deliver speeches and lead chants.
"Acceptance saves lives!" the students said in unison at one point. "We're here! We're queer! We're tired of living in fear!"
The student demonstration comes as state lawmakers are mulling LB574,
a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska and prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers and hormone therapy or performing gender-altering surgery to anyone under the age of 19.
Lincoln Public Schools closed the campus to outside visitors during the walkout, meaning reporters had to observe from afar. Campus supervisors and at least one police officer blocked off entrances to the school. LPS Director of Communications Mindy Burbach said the district had assistance from Lincoln Police during the walkout.
Although walkouts are not approved by LPS, administrators worked with student organizers to have them meet in a green space near the football field, where staff monitored the demonstration, Burbach said. The students did not leave school property during the walkout and returned to the building at about 10:30 a.m. Students who took part were marked tardy if they left and returned to the same class or absent if they were gone for longer.
"(Walkouts) are not sponsored by our schools nor the school district," Principal Tanner Penrod said in a message to families. "We continue to work to ensure the safety of all students, minimize disruptions, and protect the rights of all students. Together we will guide our students in learning how to express themselves with civility, and in working together for a thriving school and community culture."
The walkout comes after
students at Omaha Central High School and demonstrators outside the state Capitol staged similar protests on Friday, which was national Transgender Day of Visibility.
People gather for the Trans Day of Visibility rally on Friday at Nebraska state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb.
PhotoFiles: Taking to the streets — protests of the past in Lincoln
Protests of the past, 1933
The Farm Holiday Association holds a protest on the north steps of the state Capitol on Feb. 16, 1933. The association successfully demanded that the Legislature enact a two-year moratorium on foreclosures.
NEBRASKA STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Protests of the past, 1972
Many of the more than 200 people gathered at the state Capitol on March 26, 1972, were children — a part of a nationwide protest of the Family Assistance Plan. Sponsored by the Lancaster County Welfare Rights Organization, the day included speeches, a protest march, lunch, movies and a visit to the University of Nebraska campus.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1979
More than 125 women took back the night on June 19, 1979, during a march protesting the threat of sexual assaults on Lincoln's streets. The protest, called "Take Back the Night," brought together women carrying placards demanding "Safe Streets for an All-American City." Other banners protesting domestic violence against women declared that rapists should be punished, not their victims. The march, which started at the Nebraska Union, ended with speeches on the north steps of the state Capitol.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1980
Sixty to 80 Iranians prayed and bowed in observance of their Muslim faith at the Lincoln Municipal Airport on April 14, 1980. They had escorted the casket of Bijan Ashtiani, who died at the Lincoln Regional Center on April 6, 1980, and whose body was to be flown to Iran on the day of the observance.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1980
About 60 to 80 Iranians bore a casket in a funeral procession from O Street to the Lincoln Municipal Airport on April 14, 1980, to protest the death of Bijan Ashtiani, who died at a Lincoln psychiatric center after being arrested.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1981
Protesters chanted "No draft, no war, U.S. out of El Salvador" as then-Vice President George H.W. Bush arrived at Pershing Auditorium on Nov. 7, 1981.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1982
A masked figure of Ayatollah Khomeini wears a record of crimes in an protest on Sept. 9, 1982, in Lincoln.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1983
More than 300 marchers participated in a rally in downtown Lincoln on Aug. 27, 1983, to mark the 20th anniversary of Martin Luther King's march on Washington.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1985
Persons from the Federation of Blind protest an agency merger proposal in May 1985.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1986
Students from Lincoln high schools lighted candles at the state Capitol on Nov. 15, 1986, to show their support for the Great Peace March, which reached Washington, D.C., the day before.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1987
Early morning protesters hold a vigil outside the Federal Building on May 7, 1987 to oppose United States support of the Contras in Nicaragua.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1988
Rachel McClain, 7, of Lincoln paints on a mural in August 1988 during a protest at the Federal Building against nuclear weapons.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1988
Movigoers, onlookers and protesters mix outside the Stuart Theatre at 13th and P streets on Oct. 28, 1988, before the first showing of the controversial film "The Last Temptation of Christ."
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1989
About 200 Chinese students from colleges in Nebraska follow a funereal wreath in a march through downtown Lincoln on June 5, 1989, protesting violence against pro-democracy student protesters in China.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1991
Marchers protest in April 1991 to draw attention to unsafe conditions for women on city and campus streets at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1991
Protesters with the Mexican American Student Association demonstrate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus in May 1991.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES.
Protests of the past, 1991
Laurel Zastrow (from left), Stuart Gates and Elizabeth Kimberly carry signs outside the Lied Center for Performing Arts protesting a Sam Kinison show in February 2019.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1991
Howard and Janet Denison wee among the people protesting U.S. involvement in the Middle East on Jan. 15, 1991, in a candlelight rally that began downtown and moved to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus. The vigil was sponsored by People for Peace in the Middle East.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1991
Lincolnites Paul Moore, an ex-Army soldier, and Ben Abraham kiss in front of the ROTC building on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus in April 1991 during a "kiss in" protesting military rules barring those in the LGBT community from duty.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1992
Judith Kriss, then-director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women's Center, speaks to participants for a vigil for Candice Harms, who went missing in September 1992.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1992
Members of Nebraskans Against the Death Penalty hold a vigil outside the governor's mansion in June 1992.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1996
Three teachers from Lincoln's Pershing Elementary School — (from left) Sue Johnson, Sonya Zimmerman and Lori Jacoby, take part in a rally in April 1996 outside the state Capitol to protest a bill setting budget limits.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1997
A protest against police brutality in Lincoln in 1997.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 1997
Stephanie Woods, 20, protests against the Lincoln Police Department in March 1997 at the County-City Building.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2002
John Krejci holds a message for Gov. Mike Johanns as he watches a protest in front of the Governor's Mansion in Lincoln in June 2002. Seven protesters were ticketed for consumption of alcohol on public property after drinking beer on the mansion's grounds to draw attention to Whiteclay liquor sales.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2003
Max Dalrymple joined nearly 100 people to protest the war against Iraq in front of the Federal Building in downtown Lincoln on March 20, 2003. The protest was organized by Nebraskans for Peace.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2007
Omar Hussein holds a photo of a bombed car during a protest in February 2007 regarding violent attacks on Yazidi holy sites and religious leaders in Iraq.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2011
Chris Plummer of Lincoln protests during an "Occupy Lincoln" demonstration at the state Capitol on Oct. 15, 2011. Protesters marched from the state Capitol around downtown Lincoln as part of an Occupy Wall Street-style demonstration.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2011
Keystone XL pipeline protest at the Governor's Mansion on Friday, August 5, 2011. (TED KIRK/Lincoln Journal Star) 8/6/2011 pg 1B At least 300 people took a stand against the proposed Keystone XL pipeline and protested at the Governor’s Mansion on Aug. 5, 2011.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2012
The Rev. Paul McCambridge of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Lincoln was one of over 400 rallying in defense of religious freedom outside the Federal Building on March 23, 2012.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2013
A driver stares while heading down North 27th Street as protesters from Mercy for Animals, Phil Letten (far left) and Nick Wallerstedt (far right), and a Lincoln man — who chose not to be identified — demonstrate with signs and a 10-foot tall inflatable pig in a crate on March 19, 2013, in front of Walmart.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2016
Shaundra Freeman holds up her sign a Black Lives Matter March on July 14, 2016, in front of the state Capitol.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2017
Hamor Gayosso and Rosemary Mangiameli hold up their signs during the Walk for Life anti-abortion rally on Jan. 14, 2017, near the state Capitol.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2017
Marie Gregoire (center) assists Jafar Alzayadi, 9, with his candle at the vigil held on Jan. 29, 2017, on the north side of the state Capitol protesting a Trump adminstration travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries. Alzayadi and his brother Sadiq, 7, (right) are the children of Saudi Arabian immigrants.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2017
Tom Winter and his wife of 53 years, Joanna Fink, walk along Centennial Mall in the March for Science on April 22, 2017.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
Protests of the past, 2017
Marchers join arms and sing at the end of the Women's March outside the state Capitol on Saturday on Jan. 21, 2017.
JOURNAL STAR ARCHIVES
