Lincoln Southeast High School's class of 1969 will hold its reunion Aug. 9-10.
The weekend’s festivities include:
Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. - Pre-reunion get-together at Miller Time Pub, Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.
Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. - Gather at the Cornhusker Hotel Renaissance Room for appetizers, cash bar and '60s music.
Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m. - Tour Lincoln Southeast with former classmates. There have been many changes in 50 years!
Saturday, Aug. 10 at noon - Golf at Wilderness Ridge Talon Course.
Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. - Meet at the Champions Club for a buffet dinner, dancing and a very special music extravaganza.
If interested in attending, send a request for information to lse.class.69@gmail.com.