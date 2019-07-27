{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Southeast High School's class of 1969 will hold its reunion Aug. 9-10.

The weekend’s festivities include:

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. - Pre-reunion get-together at Miller Time Pub, Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St.

Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. - Gather at the Cornhusker Hotel Renaissance Room for appetizers, cash bar and '60s music.

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m. - Tour Lincoln Southeast with former classmates. There have been many changes in 50 years!

Saturday, Aug. 10 at noon - Golf at Wilderness Ridge Talon Course.

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. - Meet at the Champions Club for a buffet dinner, dancing and a very special music extravaganza.

If interested in attending, send a request for information to lse.class.69@gmail.com.

