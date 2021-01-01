Lincoln seventh-grader creates a diverse world of kids-turned-superheroes in a book he started in third grade

Four kids from Earth gain superpowers and are thrust into the battle. Others join the quest along the way. They are African American and white, Hispanic and Asian, male and female.

That was important to Jeffrey.

“Growing up, I didn't see a lot of the different races and genders represented in the books I read, even the TV shows I watched,” he said. “So I wanted to put that in my books, to make up for what was missing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The name for the bad guys — which became the title of the book — came from the word nefarious. (We did say Jeffrey is an avid reader, right?)

He used the Chromebook the school gave him for homework, writing after school or early in the morning — his sisters would often wake up and find him on the couch, the Chromebook in front of him. When he finished his schoolwork, his teachers would let him go to the library to write.

His parents got wind of the budding author’s plans, and they thought it was a fine idea, as long as it didn’t get in the way of schoolwork.

He got some ideas from other books he’d read, some from TV shows, but he’d take the ideas and make them his own. The main characters, he said, are patterned after him and exhibit different parts of his own personality.