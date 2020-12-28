Lincoln schools survey employees to gauge interest in getting COVID-19 vaccine

Omaha-area schools also sent out surveys to employees to gauge interest.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said they are working to get hospice and home health workers vaccinated now, and school nurses will be vaccinated along with those workers.

The vaccine could be available for educators in January, though it’s more likely to be February.

“We’ll do it just as quickly as we can,” she said.

Lopez said she doesn’t know yet whether the health department will get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for educators and other essential workers.

The surveys were sent to all LPS employees, but if they need to prioritize who gets it first it will go to teachers, para-educators and others who work most closely with students, she said.

Where the vaccine for educators will be administered has yet to be decided.

Weber said LPS won’t mandate that employees get the vaccine, though it is highly recommending it.