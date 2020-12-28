Lincoln schools survey employees to gauge interest in getting COVID-19 vaccine

More than 5,000 Lincoln Public Schools employees have indicated they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available for educators.
At the request of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, LPS officials sent a short survey to 8,060 employees last week asking if they are interested in getting the vaccine, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources. So far, they’ve heard from 6,023, or about 75%. Of those, about 85% said they are interested in getting the vaccine.
Health department officials are working with all schools, including parochial schools, so they know how much vaccine they’ll need to vaccinate educators, who are in Phase 1B of the state’s distribution plan.
Matt Hecker, chief administrative officer for schools in the Lincoln Diocese, said about 80% of school employees in the greater Lincoln area have said they want to get the vaccine.
More than 600 teachers work for Catholic schools, though the survey also included other employees who work in the schools.
Health care workers in hospitals, home health care, pharmacies, emergency medical systems, outpatient and public health services are in Phase 1A. Phase 1B includes educators, first responders and other essential workers.
School nurses have been moved up to a higher tier, so they should be getting the vaccine soon, Weber said.
Omaha-area schools also sent out surveys to employees to gauge interest.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said they are working to get hospice and home health workers vaccinated now, and school nurses will be vaccinated along with those workers.
The vaccine could be available for educators in January, though it’s more likely to be February.
“We’ll do it just as quickly as we can,” she said.
Lopez said she doesn’t know yet whether the health department will get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for educators and other essential workers.
The surveys were sent to all LPS employees, but if they need to prioritize who gets it first it will go to teachers, para-educators and others who work most closely with students, she said.
Where the vaccine for educators will be administered has yet to be decided.
Weber said LPS won’t mandate that employees get the vaccine, though it is highly recommending it.
The survey did not have names attached, which means it isn’t binding — if employees change their minds, either way, it shouldn’t matter, though LPS is trying to get as firm a number as possible for health department officials, he said.
