Lincoln school resource officers issued fewer citations in year marked by pandemic, but disparities remain

Since COVID-19 played a role in last year's report — students weren't in school buildings in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 — the newest dataset is largely compared to records gathered before the memorandum of understanding was signed.

Officers initiated only 1% of calls for service at LPS last school year and 3% of calls that led to a citation, while administrators, teachers and students initiated the highest number of calls. In 84% of calls that led to a citation, a teacher or administrator was the first to go to police.

"And that's kind of what we want," said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, who helped compile the report. "We want to see a fine line between discipline and then police matters."

That distinction goes to the core of the program, officials says: Officers are there to step in when very serious situations arise, not to act as disciplinarians.

LPS has also emphasized training for administrators on how to respond to various scenarios and to increase collaboration with officers, said Joe Wright, the school district's security director.

"That administrator-SRO connectivity on every call is happening, where they determine who's got the ball, who's in charge of this, and who's just going to do their job on the side," Wright said.