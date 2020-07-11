Lincoln school officials prepare to have students back in school

Next month, more than 42,000 children will start a new school year at Lincoln Public Schools.
If things go as planned, there will be crisp, unopened notebooks and sharpened pencils, bright-colored markers and brand-new backpacks. First-day pictures in outfits laid out the night before will be snapped from front porches.
But a pandemic has pushed its way into the traditions that mark the start of school, and there’s an emerging new “normal” that educators and epidemiologists, health department officials and parents are still trying to define.
How to open schools safely — and what that might look like — was a pressing question before cases began spiking in southern states and the White House made a public show earlier this week of pressuring schools to fully reopen this fall.
State and local officials appear to be moving forward with existing guidance, based on local health department recommendations, as well as that from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Local officials have stressed the benefits of getting kids back in school — academically, socially and economically — must be tempered with the reality of the health risks involved in a pandemic.
And that last point is a moving target.
Positive cases have been ticking upward in Lincoln, and Bob Rauner, a physician and member of the Lincoln Board of Education, said one of the complicating factors for schools is the delay in getting test results.
The virus already has a slow incubation period, he said, and a delay in test results of a week or more compounds the problem of knowing when there’s an issue and being able to take immediate action to keep an outbreak from spreading unchecked.
“By the time we react it may be too late,” he said. “Because of that you need to be more cautious.”
It's like driving with an inaccurate speedometer, he said.
“How do you know if you’re speeding?”
Still, at this point, LPS plans to have all kids back in school Aug. 12.
LPS officials will release details about how it will work — at recess and lunchtime, what the hygiene rules will be and the response to positive cases — on July 21.
Some things are already clear: parents can forget about open houses, there will be no field trips and few visitors from outside coming to the school, Superintendent Steve Joel said during a recent Leadership Lincoln discussion online.
One exception: The TeamMates mentoring program. LPS officials hope not only to continue but to expand the program and will be looking for an additional 400 mentors, Joel said.
When school starts, parents will be asked to check their kids for symptoms before they come to school, students and staff will wear face coverings and frequent hand-washing and sanitizing will be a regular part of the day, said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent for instruction.
Based on the latest recommendations from local health department officials and the American Academy of Pediatrics, keeping a constant 6-foot distance between students won’t be necessary as long as face coverings are worn and frequent handwashing is practiced, Larson said.
Given class sizes, seating students 6 feet apart won’t be possible, he said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says evidence suggests 3-foot spacing approaches the benefits of 6-foot physical distancing, especially if students are wearing face masks and washing their hands frequently.
There is mounting evidence that young children may be less likely to spread the infection or get severely ill, the academy notes, but says adults should maintain a 6-foot distance, especially around other adults.
LPS is using the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s “risk dial” to determine when more restrictive procedures are necessary and acknowledge that may differ from school to school.
On Friday, that dial moved from the cautionary yellow to the higher-risk orange.
At this point, it’s in the lower orange range, but if it keeps edging closer to red when school is in session, staggered scheduling could be used in high schools, which have many more students who move from class to class more frequently than their younger counterparts.
Parents who responded to an online survey this spring preferred kids go a half-day every day rather than attending classes in person every other week if that becomes necessary.
The survey offered three options: going half-days, going every other week or learning entirely remotely. The half-day and every-other-week options would include some remote learning.
Of the nearly 15,000 responses, parents with kindergartners and first graders favored the half-day response the most (66%), but at least half of all respondents liked that idea best, including 54% of high school parents.
Between 20% and 32% of parents (depending on the child’s age) liked the every-other-week scenario, and less than 20% of parents liked the idea of full-time remote learning.
Summer school, which is still going on, has taught LPS officials that “synchronous” learning online — where classes are held via Zoom at a certain time — works, and LPS officials will use it this fall whenever needed.
“It absolutely will work,” Larson said. “We’ve learned a great deal about the technology.”
Last quarter, students worked remotely but didn’t have regular class meetings via Zoom.
Once students are back in school, addressing their social and emotional needs will be paramount, said several of the Leadership Lincoln panelists.
Students will have been impacted by the virus, and those who suffer from depression or other issues will be at risk, and many also have been affected by the social unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
But to make sure schools can remain open, Joel said, mitigating spread of the virus by addressing incidents when they occur is vital.
“I think the thing we have to avoid at all costs is being the vector for dramatic spread of the virus,” he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
