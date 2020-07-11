Lincoln school officials prepare to have students back in school

Positive cases have been ticking upward in Lincoln, and Bob Rauner, a physician and member of the Lincoln Board of Education, said one of the complicating factors for schools is the delay in getting test results.

The virus already has a slow incubation period, he said, and a delay in test results of a week or more compounds the problem of knowing when there’s an issue and being able to take immediate action to keep an outbreak from spreading unchecked.

“By the time we react it may be too late,” he said. “Because of that you need to be more cautious.”

It's like driving with an inaccurate speedometer, he said.

“How do you know if you’re speeding?”

Still, at this point, LPS plans to have all kids back in school Aug. 12.

LPS officials will release details about how it will work — at recess and lunchtime, what the hygiene rules will be and the response to positive cases — on July 21.

Some things are already clear: parents can forget about open houses, there will be no field trips and few visitors from outside coming to the school, Superintendent Steve Joel said during a recent Leadership Lincoln discussion online.