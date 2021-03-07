Lincoln, school officials hope new high school will be boost for Air Park

Two years before Lincoln Public Schools floated a $290 million bond issue to pay for two new high schools, among other projects, the district’s operations director brought a group of city officials together.
They included representatives from city planning and parks and recreation, from departments that manage sewers and water and roads.
Operations Director Scott Wieskamp asked them a question: What points on the map are best suited for a school?
He wanted to know about areas with sewage service -- or the relative ease of getting it there, paved roads or the willingness to help LPS pay for them. He wanted the experts to weigh in: Where were the new developments, the parks, the people going to be?
The group identified about 20 spots, then came back later and narrowed them down, all work that preceded LPS officials negotiating with landowners on prospective sales.
In between -- and after those meetings -- city planners and school district officials met monthly, juggling the prospect of new rooftops with overcrowded classrooms, the future with the present, colored maps and comprehensive plans with attendance boundaries and enrollment projections.
“When a bond issue is proposed, we do a lot of coordination so we understand their plans and they use our information about growth and development to determine their plans,” said City Planner David Cary.
LPS officials choose spots where developments are planned -- sometimes they're underway but not always -- then the schools in turn spur development.
“LPS is making those informed decisions to build new schools in the right spot, where they know development is happening or going to happen,” Cary said.
Elementary schools anchor a neighborhood; middle schools do the same, with a slightly larger footprint. A high school has a larger reach, the ability to transform an area.
The last time that happened was two decades ago, when North Star and Southwest high schools opened on opposite ends of town.
There was some commercial development along North 27th Street when LPS bought the land upon which North Star would be built, but much of the commercial development that runs along that corridor had not materialized, certainly large swaths of housing and apartment complexes had yet to be built.
To the southwest, Scott Middle School was there, but SouthPointe Pavilions hadn’t opened when LPS bought the land where Southwest would be built, and Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was still fairly isolated. The Cooper YMCA would open a year after the high school.
When the school did open, road improvements lagged behind, causing access problems for a time -- and providing a lesson for future planners and school officials.
“We learned a lot from that,” Cary said. “That’s why we work more closely together, so we don’t do that again.”
Before voters sent in their ballots for the 2020 bond issue, LPS had landed on two parcels of land: 119 acres just south of Air Park and north of Interstate 80 along Northwest 48th Street; and 144 acres near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
The new high schools -- planned for half as many students as Lincoln’s other public high schools, but designed for expansion -- will also have competition athletic fields, though their construction will require private donations as well as bond funds.
Construction on the northwest high school is well underway with plans to open in the fall of 2022. The new southeast school will open a year later.
In Air Park, LPS looked at new development just north of West Holdrege, where work is already underway. They knew from city planners that more development was planned to the west. They wanted to reduce overcrowding at Lincoln High and North Star. They wanted a school that could address a part of town that had always been problematic -- separated by highways and an airport from the rest of the city.
“Air Park has always been this isolated little community,” Wieskamp said.
It’s grown over the years, adding housing developments around houses built when it was an air base. In 2006, Air Park got a grocery store and a strip mall with an Amigos and other businesses.
Three years later, a new Arnold Elementary opened, replacing the school from 1959 that once served military families living on the base. A city library branch shared space with the new school.
Funds from a 2006 bond issue paid for the new school -- designed in the shape of an airplane in a nod to the history of the area -- and Wieskamp believes the school acted as a catalyst for some of the development.
Some of those commercial developments have struggled, a reality that’s been frustrating for longtime residents, said Dayna Krannawitter, the school community coordinator at the Arnold Community Center who has worked in the area for nearly two decades.
There’s always such excitement when new businesses come into Air Park, she said, but they often don’t last.
Residents have concerns about the traffic a high school will generate, but there’s also renewed energy around the high school and a new community center the city plans to build, as well as the new residential housing north of the high school site.
Wieskamp sees more potential for growth.
“Now that the growth has started, we feel confident it will continue to grow, and that’s really what kind of helped us locate that high school out there,” he said.
“We knew we needed a foothold out there for decades.”
Both he and Cary believe a high school will enhance the area.
“It’s really going to drive the sense of community for the Air Park area and the new areas that are developing out there,” Cary said. “It will really change how people identify where they live and go to school.”
Schools tend to speed up development in an area. West Holdrege and a portion of West Vine will be paved, work that would have happened eventually, but not as quickly.
The school will provide an influx of students, many but not all of whom live in the area. Just how it will affect commercial business remains to be seen, Cary said, but more restaurants are likely.
The multifamily units that sprung up around North Star -- more dense housing -- contributed to enrollment growth of the school, which was the most crowded high school for a number of years.
While a high school might not transform Air Park -- already more well-established than the area around the new southeast school, it will certainly enhance it, Cary said.
“I think it will enhance the neighborhood because the high school will be right there. It will be an improvement. It will make it easier to live there. They won’t need to commute as far to go to high school.”
Wieskamp said the district’s decision to locate a high school there resulted in the city changing the prospective 2050 comprehensive plan to include more development to the west.
LPS has been criticized for building schools where there are few houses -- Cavett, Campbell and Roper in the mid-'90s, then Kooser Elementary in the mid-2000s, for example, Wieskamp said.
Now Kooser is near capacity, Campbell and Cavett are in the middle of busy north and south Lincoln neighborhoods and several years ago LPS added an annex of sorts for fourth and fifth graders at Roper.
LPS has collaborated to build Moore and Schoo middle schools that share space with YMCAs, and Wieskamp thinks there will be more and bigger partnerships down the road.
Krannawitter said whatever the impact of a new school, it’s good news for Air Park.
“It’s just really awesome the city and school district are making that investment in the community,” she said.
