Lincoln, school officials hope new high school will be boost for Air Park

Both he and Cary believe a high school will enhance the area.

“It’s really going to drive the sense of community for the Air Park area and the new areas that are developing out there,” Cary said. “It will really change how people identify where they live and go to school.”

Schools tend to speed up development in an area. West Holdrege and a portion of West Vine will be paved, work that would have happened eventually, but not as quickly.

The school will provide an influx of students, many but not all of whom live in the area. Just how it will affect commercial business remains to be seen, Cary said, but more restaurants are likely.

The multifamily units that sprung up around North Star -- more dense housing -- contributed to enrollment growth of the school, which was the most crowded high school for a number of years.

While a high school might not transform Air Park -- already more well-established than the area around the new southeast school, it will certainly enhance it, Cary said.

“I think it will enhance the neighborhood because the high school will be right there. It will be an improvement. It will make it easier to live there. They won’t need to commute as far to go to high school.”