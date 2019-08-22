Relax, North Star parents: More likely than not, your student is not in detention today.
North Star administrators inadvertently sent an email notification to all parents and students Thursday informing telling them the students had to serve lunch detention.
A short time later, most of those parents got another email apologizing for the computer error and saying the initial message applied only to a small group of students who’d been tardy the previous day.
Principal Ryan Zabawa apologized for any confusion or anxiety the email caused and said they’d made an announcement over the intercom letting students know they didn’t have lunch detention.
So, stand down, parents. Everybody back to work.