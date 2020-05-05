Lincoln school librarian featured on NBC's 'Today' Show

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kooser Elementary librarian Betsy Thomas’ daily videos — complete with T-Rex costumes, flour-tossing cooking sessions and reading to chickens — landed her on NBC’s "Today" show Monday morning.

The segment, which included an interview with host Hoda Kotb and a surprise gathering of students outside her home dressed up in costumes based on the books she’s read them, was part of a series of segments the morning show has done to honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

“I had no idea,” Thomas said of the drive-by parade, which ended up being mostly kids standing in the yard or waving from their cars, since the librarian lives on a cul-de-sac. “I was just completely surprised and I was crying. I was kind of a mess — it was really cool.”

She did know she would be on the show after getting a call from her principal Ann Jablonski on Wednesday about 10 p.m., after Jablonski had done an interview about Thomas for the show.

The next day, she got a call from a "Today" producer, who wanted to schedule a video interview — then do it right that minute, messy house and all.

Later, she did another interview with Kotb, whom she used to love to watch co-host the show with Kathie Lee Gifford when the two often had a glass of wine during the show.