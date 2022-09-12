Lincoln school board's homework for Gausman includes strategic plan, transition reports

Kicking off the process to develop Lincoln Public Schools' next five-year strategic plan will be one of the school board's first major homework assignments for Paul Gausman.

It's one of the proposed goals for the new superintendent's first year as set forth by the board during its annual retreat last month.

Under the new goals — which the board is required by law to establish each year for the superintendent — Gausman will be expected to present a report in April 2023 detailing a framework and timeline for the strategic planning process that involves input from staff, students, parents and the community.

LPS' last five-year plan expired this past summer, giving Gausman an immediate opportunity to make his imprint on the district.

The framework for the plan — which will provide an overarching vision for the district's future, from student achievement to facilities — is expected to integrate the district's equity plan released earlier this year.

Gausman said part of that framework may include asking the board to find an outside consultant to facilitate the strategic planning process with the hopes of having "at least the skeletal" components of the plan in place by fall 2023.

Gausman's other goal from the board will be to present a transition report to the board in November on "preliminary findings, emerging themes and protentional recommendations based on input from internal and external stakeholders."

He will also be expected to present a similar report in April.

"In essence, I'm doing a quasi-qualitative research study, looking for common themes of what people value ... and what changes they see coming," Gausman said in a telephone interview.

That will include meeting with staff and students — which he has done in earnest since the school year began — as well as families and community groups.

"It's important for Dr. Gausman to come in and spend that first year engaging with stakeholders," said Board President Don Mayhew. "It takes time to learn how things work. We're not a district that needed to make huge, sweeping changes."

Highlights of the previous strategic plan included adding focus programs, tackling overcrowding by building two new high schools and increasing the diversity of staff.

Former Superintendent Steve Joel introduced strategic planning to the district after he came to Lincoln in 2010, Mayhew said, but he had a few years under his belt to learn the ins and outs of the district.

"Paul is kind of taking on both projects" of transitioning into a new role and developing a strategic plan, Mayhew said. "Steve had a couple of years to get his sea legs."

Three months into Gausman's tenure, Mayhew said he's been impressed with the new superintendent.

"He gets top marks from me," he said. "I love his energy and his passion and his fresh approach to things."

The Lincoln Board of Education is set to give initial consideration to the annual goals at its Tuesday meeting.