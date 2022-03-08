Lincoln school board rescinds Joel's emergency powers instituted when pandemic started

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday rescinded the emergency powers granted to Superintendent Steve Joel and other top administrators to respond to rapidly changing conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was put into place in March 2020, as classrooms closed for the fourth quarter of the school year, and extended through return-to-school plans for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

The agreement allowed Joel and his executive team to make turn-on-a-dime changes to the plan without a formal vote by board members.

It's the first time the emergency powers were suspended since the pandemic started, a sign that schools are finally ready to put COVID-19 behind them as case numbers continue to drop.

"One of the reasons we had emergency powers is because things were moving so fast (two years ago)," said board member Bob Rauner, one of three members of a pandemic committee that put the recommendation to rescind the powers forward.

While Rauner said it's too early to say the coronavirus pandemic has entered an endemic phase, he said it's "unlikely" the board would need to reinstitute emergency powers if another surge hit because the community would hopefully be more prepared.

"The next surge is not going to start in Lincoln, Nebraska," he said. "If we're smart this time ... we won't have to make this decision in a day."

The emergency powers were extended in June 2020 when the board approved a new school reopening plan for the fall and once again in August 2021. The only other time emergency powers were in place was in 2011 when a fire razed the district's administrative offices.

Joel and his executive team will still retain the ability to make day-to-day operational decisions — such as closing a classroom experiencing an outbreak — but major changes to the current pandemic plan and any future plans would first have to go to the board.

Rauner said district administrators could still require masks as they see fit without board approval, and if city health officials did not put a mandate in place first, but said he "would be surprised if we would be in situation like that."

Similar emergency powers have been put in place in other districts and have often sparked backlash from critics who say such powers strip parents and patrons of proper representation through the board.

In Waverly, the school board extended its superintendent's emergency powers last summer, a decision that led to an unsuccessful recall election of the board president.

Kathy Danek, a member of the Lincoln Board of Education, said the decision to take away the emergency powers comes down to the fact that the district is no longer in an emergency.

"We gave (Joel) the power," she said. "We have to take it away."

